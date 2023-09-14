(Des Moines) -- Taylor Oberpriller's five-year stint with the Drake volleyball program has saw her grow from raw walk-on to Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Oberpriller joined Thursday's Upon Further Review to discuss her recent successes.
"It's the first time I've been recognized by the conference," she said. "It's a pretty big deal."
Oberpriller averaged 3.44 kills per set while hitting at a .414 efficiency rate last week.
"My teammates made my life easier by doing their job," she said.
Oberpriller's recent offensive success has helped the Bulldogs to a 5-4 record after an 0-3 start due to losses to Marquette, Dayton and Western Kentucky.
"We had a good layout for the lineup," she said. "Marquette and Dayton were good games. It showed us our strengths and highlighted our weaknesses. It was about how we moved forward. Overall, we've learned a lot in the last few weeks. In general, we're trying to push forward."
The standout senior season has been five years in the making for Oberpriller. The Edina, Minnesota native arrived on campus as a walk-on in 2019. She played sparingly in her first three years before seeing an enhanced role last year.
Oberpriller's gradual development has helped her become a leader in her final year.
"I was still learning and growing," she said of her early years at Drake. "It comes down to who wants it bad enough. I've shown up to practice every day with an opportunity rather than an obligation. I'm always just as committed as I was the day before."
The Bulldogs were picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference behind only Northern Iowa. They open MVC action on the 22nd against Illinois State. Drake concludes their non-conference slate with a three-game stint in Ames against Ohio, UCSB and Iowa State.
"Ohio and Santa Barbara are going to be challenges," Oberpriller said. "I want to beat Iowa State. And we need to start conference (play) strong. We need to be focused."
Hear the full interview with Oberpriller below.