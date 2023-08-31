(Des Moines) -- Drake volleyball may have had a winless opening weekend, but their standout libero and the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week — Jada Wills — believes good things are on the way.
“Our goal going into this year was just to be a contender and make the NCAA Tournament,” Wills told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “We were just shy of that last year, and we wanted to get our RPI as high as possible playing against ranked opponents in the non-conference.”
The Bulldogs went to Dayton last weekend and lost in five sets to No. 12 Marquette and the host Flyers before a straight-set loss to No. 24 Western Kentucky. Despite the losses, the closeness of those defeats showed Wills what she wanted to see.
“It says we’re right there and can play with anyone in the country,” she said. “It shows all of our hard work the past couple years and how much we’ve grown as a team. We brought back our whole team except one person, and I think you can tell that. Just being around each other and our chemistry on the court together, I think we’re a force to be reckoned with.”
A year ago, Drake went 30-8 overall and 16-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference, finishing just shy of an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. They qualified for the NIVC — the women’s volleyball version of the NIT — and won their first four matches before dropping a four-set match with Boston College in the final.
Wills and the Bulldogs hope trading a few more losses for a higher RPI will be the ticket that gets them into the tournament.
“These non-conference games will help us reach our goals,” Wills said.
As for Wills, the senior libero from Dubuque and Beckman Catholic alum, she’s coming off an incredible weekend that earned her a Missouri Valley Conference weekly honor — the third of her career.
“It doesn’t mean as much to me as it might for some people,” Wills said. “I wish we could have got a win under our belt more than me getting this award, but I think it’s a testament of mine and my whole team’s hard work this preseason.”
Wills, who started her career as an outside hitter before a move to libero as a junior, had two matches — against Dayton and Marquette — of 30+ digs.
“If you ask anyone (that knows me), playing defense and digging the ball has been my favorite thing to do ever since I was little,” Wills said. “My least favorite skill in volleyball is hitting, which is usually everyone’s favorite. I just love playing back row more than I love playing front row, and I am better at it, too.”
Wills’ love for defense comes from growing up in a volleyball family.
“I have three brothers that all played college volleyball,” Wills said. “They grew up hitting the ball as hard as they could at me. I grew up in the gym with my two older brothers. That grew my love of defense and digging. Just being in the gym constantly with my parents and my brothers as they went through college.”
Drake will have a chance at another nationally-ranked foe this weekend when they head to Washington State for the Cougar Challenge. The Bulldogs play Tulsa Saturday at 12:00 central time before a trip back to the hotel for a nap and an eventual 9:30 showdown with No. 17 Washington State. They close their time in Pullman, Washington with a 5:00 first serve on Saturday against Northwestern State.
Listen to much more with Wills from Thursday’s UFR in the audio file supplied below.