(Fort Dodge) -- Jada Jensen’s two-out RBI single lifted Atlantic to a 10-9 come-from-behind walk-off in 11 innings over Anamosa on Monday night in Fort Dodge.
The Trojans (34-5) won their first state quarterfinal in school history, providing plenty of heroics throughout.
“It was a great effort on part of the girls,” Coach Terry Hinzmann said. “We have a senior-laden team, and the one thing they didn’t want to see is their season end this way.”
Coach Hinzmann’s team staged five comebacks during the course of the 3A state quarterfinal showdown, responding from 1-0, 4-3, 5-4, 6-5 and 9-6 deficits before the final one stuck. Scoring four runs in the bottom of the 11th sent Atlantic into a state semifinal with Davenport Assumption on Wednesday.
“I’ve got to take my hats off to the leadership we had,” Hinzmann said. “The rest of the girls came through and followed.”
The final comeback proved the toughest after Anamosa put up three runs in the top of the 11th off senior pitcher Olivia Engler. An error, a walk and an infield single from Madison Botos quickly loaded the bases for the Trojans. After a wild pitch scored one, Maleana Woodward took Atlantic’s 12th walk of the night.
Senior Alyssa Derby followed with a game-tying two-run single to pick up her first hit in seven plate appearances.
“My approach at the plate before was not that great,” Derby said. “I needed to change it up. My last at bat I went up there with confidence and told myself I was going to get a hit.”
After a pop out and groundout, Jensen took the first pitch right back up the middle for the winning hit, scoring pinch runner Madison Huddleson.
“We knew the first pitch was there most of the night,” Jensen said. “I think we were well-prepared for that. Throughout the whole night, we just had runners on base and across the plate. It was a team effort.”
Jensen’s big hit was simply the final one. There were plenty others, like a bunt RBI single from Ava Rush to break through for the team’s first run in the third inning. Or a hard hit grounder from Engler that led to an error and a game-tying run in the sixth.
There was Woodward’s game-tying RBI groundout in the seventh and her two-out game-tying single in the ninth. In between, there were 12 walks and four times a Trojan was hit by a pitch against sophomore star left-handed pitcher Emily Watters, who struck out 16 on the night.
“We were trying to stay away from anything above our letters,” Hinzmann said. “I thought it was good discipline for the girls at the plate to allow herself to get into trouble.”
Atlantic managed seven hits on the evening, getting two from Jensen and one each from Botos, Woodward, Derby, Lauren Nicholas and Rush. Botos was also hit by a pitch three times and walked once, Derby took a pair of walks and drove in another on a bases-loaded version, Kennedy Goergen reached on a free pass three times, Nicholas was either walked or hit a trio of times and Rush added two walks.
Meanwhile, Engler was gutting through an 11-inning performance for the ages. She struck out 14 and allowed just four earned runs on 10 hits.
“I think it was probably one of her better performances in the mental sense,” Hinzmann said. “She didn’t have the best day at the plate, but that didn’t bother her when she got back out in the circle. She took care of business against a good hitting team.”
All of it adds up to the first state quarterfinal win in school history and advances them into a semifinal meeting with top-ranked Assumption on Wednesday at 3:00 PM.
“This is a huge deal,” Derby said. “This is a second milestone we’ve reached this year. We have (34 wins) on the season, which is a record for Atlantic. This is huge for us.”
Hear the Atlantic/Assumption game Wednesday on KMA-FM 99.1. View video interviews with Coach Hinzmann, Jensen and Derby below.