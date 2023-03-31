(Lacona) -- Southeast Warren senior Jack Williams aspires to be a pilot someday.
He'll continue to chase that dream next year at Morningside while also joining an NAIA football power.
Williams' desire to fly coincides with his hope to continue playing football.
"It feels good to go onto the next level," Williams said. "I love football so much. I've enjoyed the sport since fourth grade. It's awesome to keep playing."
Williams' career plans initially took precedent over football.
"I never really thought about it (playing football) too much," he said. "I started looking at colleges and people wanted me. Quite a few colleges talked to me about playing for them."
Pittsburg State, Dubuque, Wartburg and Iowa Central were among the suitors for Williams before he committed to Morningside.
"Morningside never actually came down and visited me," he said. "I went to them. They found my film and gave me an offer. I was looking for schools with flight programs. That's how I found Morningside. They have a brand new flight program. That was big."
Aside from being an academic fit, Morningside's campus and recent success on the gridiron attracted Williams.
"I love the college," he said. "They have lots of facilities to get better and stronger. And they have nice football field. I also have family close by. It's always good to go a program that's winners. They don't lose. It's fun to play for a winning team."
The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Williams played on the offensive line at Southeast Warren. He's ready to hone his craft for the Mustangs.
"I'm going to have to get better," he said. "I'll do a lot of footwork and keep working hard and lifting weights. Hard work will transfer to the college level."
Williams is the fifth known KMAlander to commit to playing football for the Mustangs. He joins West Harrison's Sage Evans, Kuemper Catholic's Christopher Mohr, West Harrison's Walker Rife and Logan-Magnolia's Calvin Wallis.
