(Missouri Valley) -- The gradual progression of the Missouri Valley softball program was put on display in front of the whole state this year.
Four years removed from a 4-win season, the Lady Reds were among the final eight left standing in Class 2A and posted their most accomplished season in program history.
Missouri Valley's memorable turnaround and stellar 2023 campaign makes head coach Rick Barker the 2023 KMAland Softball Coach of the Year.
"It was a fun group to be a part of," Coach Barker said. "It went fast. It was an enjoyable group. They worked well. It was a fun group of personalities on a softball team. I enjoyed being around this group."
Coach Barker was confident in his lineup after a 16-10 record in 2022.
"We laid it out to them," Barker said. "We thought this group could be special. We had high expectations, and this group set high goals. Sometimes they had to be reminded what those goals were. But they responded all year."
You know what followed. The Lady Reds met their goals, compiling a 30-4 record en route to the program's first trip to state in 12 years and third trek in program history.
Barker pointed to an early-season stretch as key for his team's success. They notched an impressive win over Atlantic one night, only to lose to Underwood the following night.
"That was a good learning experience for this group," Barker said. "We learned we couldn't let off the gas and take nights off. That helped us get where we were."
The big 2023 season was the latest step in the right direction for the Lady Reds under Coach Barker. They won only four games in 2020 but have improved each of the past three seasons.
"Not to take away anything from the ladies in those seasons, but we just didn't have the depth and experience," Barker said. "Top to bottom, this group bought into the process and was excited for the challenge."
Coach Barker hopes his team's state tournament experience -- a loss to Van Meter and a win over West Monona -- is a sign of even better things to come from the program.
"It was a great experience," Barker said of the state tournament. . "To walk out there with that group was great. It gave us an additional week with a great group of kids. Hopefully, that pays off going forward."
The future looks bright for Missouri Valley. They graduated only two seniors on this year's roster.
"Of the 29 girls we had out, 19 were eighth-graders or freshmen," Barker said. "This group has set the goal to go back to the state tournament and to win that first game. That's the goal going forward. That's the expectation."
Barker is the third consecutive coach from Harrison County to win this award, joining Logan-Magnolia's Rick McHugh (2022) and Woodbine's Greg Kolpin (2021). Hear the full interview with Coach Barker below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Rick McHugh, Logan-Magnolia
2021: Greg Kolpin, Woodbine
2020: Lyndsey Daley, St. Albert
2019: Brooke Wilson, Harlan
2018: Chris Conover, Riverside
2017: Kevin Dau, Denison-Schleswig
2016: Terry Hinzmann, Atlantic
2015: Mike McCabe, Creston
2014: Mike McCabe, Creston
2013: Kevin Dau, Denison-Schleswig