(Underwood) -- A share of a conference title, getting over the hump against an arch nemesis and a long-awaited state tournament trip helped land Underwood’s Jasmyn Ruth this year’s KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
The best way to describe this year for Coach Ruth’s Eagles might be redemption. Or clearing a mental hurdle. Or just getting over the hump. Underwood did all of that by sharing the Western Iowa Conference title, by beating their long-time rival Treynor two times in three tries and by advancing to their first state tournament since 2004.
“This team is very special,” Coach Ruth told KMA Sports. “We’re all really close. The most important thing I love about this team is how much they care about each other both on and off the court. Everybody wanted everybody to succeed, and I’d never had that experience as a head coach.”
Underwood’s season didn’t exactly start the way they would have liked. Playing without star senior Kendra Kuck, they dropped an opening-night game to Shenandoah.
“I think the response was that we needed to take every single game seriously,” Ruth said. “You’re only as good as the work you put in and how you show up to games. We knew that maybe our focus wasn’t where it could have been to begin the season, and we really made sure we were prepared to play against whatever the level our competition was.”
That played out through the rest of 2021, as Underwood rolled to eight consecutive wins to close out the year. They added to their win streak with another dominant win to open 2022, but they blew a 13-point halftime lead to Treynor to suffer their first WIC loss in the next contest.
“The Treynor/Underwood rivalry has been going on for a long time,” Ruth said. “After last year’s (regional final) loss, we were ready and more than prepared to play them. Treynor did what Treynor does, and we kind of went into our shell. After that loss, it took us a good week or two to get back on track to where we wanted to be.”
They put together another nine-game win streak before meeting Treynor for a second time in the final game of the regular season. This time, they broke through for a dominant 44-33 win.
“The first time we played Treynor, we hyped it up,” Ruth said. “We were super pumped. The second time, we just treated it like any other game and showed up to play.”
The win over Treynor was only their second dating back to the 2005-06 season. It was not only a historical victory, but it also unlocked what Coach Ruth would see in her team the rest of the way.
“I think it was a huge confidence booster,” she said. “Only beating a team once in 16 or 17 years is pretty crazy, so to beat them a second time just showed our girls they were capable.”
Still, there was one more mental and physical hurdle to clear in order to get back to state for the first time in 18 years: Beat Treynor again. And the Eagles did just that in another dominant 35-21 regional final.
“I told them to play like they did the last time,” Ruth said. “Clear your head and get the job done. After we won that game, our confidence skyrocketed, and the girls clung on to the fact that if you work hard and focus you can really accomplish anything.”
Underwood was not just happy to be in the state tournament. They picked up the No. 7 seed and did their best to put together a winning game plan against the state’s No. 2 ranked Denver.
For much of their 2A state quarterfinal, Coach Ruth’s team either led or hung right in with the favored Cyclones before falling, 58-51.
“I was beyond proud,” Ruth said. “We weren’t disappointed with the loss. We gave it our all. I told them heading into state that it was a different ballgame, so we either raise our intensity or we shy down. They raised their level of intensity in practice and brought it on the court with them.”
Ruth is the first Underwood coach to earn the KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. She joins Treynor’s Gail Hartigan – a winner in 2016-17 – as winners from the Western Iowa Conference. Listen to the full interview with Ruth linked below.
Previous KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Winners
2020-21: Brian Eisbach, Nodaway Valley
2019-20: Derek Archer, Lewis Central
2018-19: Joe Wollum, CAM
2017-18: Devin Schoening, Thomas Jefferson
2016-17: Gail Hartigan, Treynor
2015-16: Thad Streit, Mount Ayr
2014-15: Rod Williams, Fremont-Mills
2013-14: Kenny Weed, Bedford
2012-13: Dan Martinez, Red Oak