(Clarinda) -- The Cardinals found the basket early, which helped them secure a 63-47 victory against the St. Albert Falcons.
Clarinda outscored the Falcons 23-7 in the first quarter and 23-12 in quarter two. It was 46-19 at halftime.
“We came out on fire,” Clarinda Boys Head Basketball Coach Rod Eberly said. “We played really aggressive on defense which triggered our offense tonight. When you make some shots, it changes the game a little bit. We were able to get out and get some good looks and knock them down tonight.”
The Falcons did try to claw their way back into the game as they outscored the Cardinals 28-19 in the second half. Clarinda's defense played well enough to keep the lead in tact. Eberly credits the defense that gives the offense opportunities.
“It started on the defensive end for us were able to get stops and once we did that and get the offensive board we're able to kick the ball out and get really good looks,” Eberly explained. “We get some good transition baskets and then once we were starting to get the ball down on the court in a hurry we're able to get some follow up threes and stuff in rhythm that was allowed us to make shots tonight.”
Drew Brown also played a vital role in the outcome. He ended his night with 22 points, six of the points were from three-pointers. Aggression led to some of their early success Brown says.
“Coach told us to attack the hoop and that's what we did,” Brown stated. “In the first half and shots were really falling for us and we're hitting them and playing good defense and getting out in transition, which is what we like to do, and then hit rhythm shots inside out we were hitting those.”
Eberly says Brown competes on a nightly basis.
“Drew plays really hard every night and he has an idea of what we're trying to do. And tonight, he was able to put the ball in the basket. St. Albert did a pretty good job taking away some things he likes to do,” Eberly continued. “And he was able to be able to do those things tonight by getting to the hoop and then once he got go into the hoop, he found his rhythm and was able to knock some threes down, also.”
Clarinda also found help from Grant Jobe who grabbed 14 points in the game. Wyatt Schmitt put up eight points in the win.
The Falcons were led in scoring by D.J. Weilage with 15 and received 10 points on the scoreboard from Carter White. Jaxson Lehnen and Collin Lille had nine points each.
The Cardinals improved to 2-1 and will travel to Atlantic next Thursday. St. Albert (0-1) is back on the hardwood tomorrow in a battle with Ankeny Christian.
Watch the full video interview with Eberly and Brown below.