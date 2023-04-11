(Shenandoah) -- The Glenwood boys track & field team rolled to a team title in Shenandoah on Tuesday.
The Rams totaled 222 points and won 11 events to pace the field by 65 points over runner-up Shenandoah.
Anthony Driscoll-Lee played a hand in four of those golds. Driscoll-Lee was the individual champion in the 110 hurdles (16.35) and long jump (20-07.75). He also contributed to the winning shuttle hurdle (1:05.58) and 4x100 (45.22) teams.
"Overall, it was a good day," Driscoll-Lee said. "Last year to now, I've improved greatly. Long jump, I've improved six inches. (The most important part) is the step on the board. Every time I hit helps."
Reagan Skarnulis won the shot put for the Rams. Skarnulis threw 48-02.00 to take first.
"I think I threw alright," Skarnulis said. "I feel like I did the basics well, but I can be more consistent with my throws."
Andrew Smith (800 in 2:06.52), Preston Slayman (1600 in 4:47.20) and Bryant Keller (3200 in 10:55.13) were also individual champions.
The Rams also won the 4x400 (3:40.17), 4x800 (8:44.79) and distance medley (3:49.57).
Smith and Jake Shannon were part of the winning 4x400 and 4x800, and Slayman played a role in the winning 4x800. Keller was on the distance medley, and Cooper DeLashmutt helped the 4x400 and distance medley foursomes get wins.
Shenandoah received individual titles from Hunter Dukes (100 in 11.94), Brody Cullin (200 in 23.33), Alex Razee (400 in 51.46) and Tyler Laughlin (discus in 150-09.25).
Dukes, Razee and Cullin also won the sprint medley (1:36.35).
"Every day is a good day to go fast," Razee said. "And today was a really good day to go fast. There was good weather and competition. We went out and got it. Our success for the sprint medley comes from how we bond as teammates. That's a big part of it. We have a lot of talented guys in the sprint medley that work hand-in-hand."
Clarinda's Jonah Norton won the 400 hurdles (1:01.46), and Sidney's Aiden Stenzel took the high jump (5-10). Red Oak won the 4x200 (1:34.33).
Shenandoah's Titus Steng swept the wheelchair events, winning the 100 (23.60), 200 (49.18) and 400 (1:29.09).
Check out the full interviews with Driscoll-Lee, Skarnulis and Razee below.