(Council Bluffs) -- Mike Driver has found his dream coaching job.
The Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson alum spent last season as an assistant girls basketball coach. Driver is now in charge of the program.
"It really is a dream job for me," he said. "Some might find that comical to come into a team with so many struggles and a hill to climb, but I'm up for the challenge. There's some good kids at TJ that deserve to have good things happen for them. It's always been a dream of mine to be part of program. This is a dream come true."
Driver has been in the 712 basketball scene for quite some time. He was an assistant boys basketball coach from 2005 to 2011
"I really want to give back to the kids," Driver said. "I had coaches at TJ that made a big impact on my life. I wanted to do that and pass that down to kids while passing along the knowledge and love I have for basketball."
Driver inherits a program that is 5-61 over the past three seasons. However, he welcomes the challenge and is optimistic the Yellow Jackets can become a consistent winner.
"I know there's a learning curve," he said. "There's one direction for the program to go, and that's a plus. We'll try to do some things that put us in a position to improve our basketball team and improve our success rate."
Driver hopes his team can find success on and off the court.
"I want my kids to be good people," he said. "I've told them I want them to be team-oriented. We're all working towards something bigger than themselves. When we all come together is when we can turn the corner and make something happen."
And Driver hopes he can have the same impact on his players that his coaches had on him.
"I had things that shaped me into the person I am today that was taught to me 20 years ago," Driver said. "Some of the kids need someone to look up to and someone to believe in them. These kids are me. I grew up the same way in a split family home with a dad that wasn't around. Coaches filled a hole that needed filled. I want to have a positive impact on them and be who they need to be."
Hear more with Driver below.