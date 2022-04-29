(Des Moines) -- For the second consecutive year, Sioux City West star sprinter Holly Duax left the Drake Relays as the 100-meter dash champion.
The Iowa commit posted a blazing fast time of 12.42 into a strong headwind to defend her title.
"Being at the top, I have expectations of myself," she said. "There was a lot of pressure but it was good pressure."
Duax's championship performance was rewarding after a heartbreaking defeat in the long jump. She entered Friday's long jump with the best leap in the state, but lost a tight battle with Carlisle's Isabelle Noring.
"I learned my lesson in the long jump," she said. "But I used my maturity my experience, did not panic and ran my own race."
Teammate Lily Juhnke joined Duax in the 100 and took eighth in 13.04.
Clarinda senior Paige Millikan posted the 24th best qualifying jump out of 24 qualifiers, but she proved her worth with a leap of 16-03.00, good enough for 15th.
"It went pretty well," she said. "I was having fun today. Being ranked last lights something under you."
Underwood's Jordyn Reimer finished 21st in the long jump (15-11.50).
Harlan's Kaia Bieker made the most of her final opportunity at the Drake Relays as the Harding commit claimed sixth in the 800 (2:14.21).
"I'm excited to be here," she said. "It was so fun. Yesterday, I practiced getting out with some of my teammates. That helped. Getting out is so big in this race."
Three KMAlanders competed in the girls discus, highlighted by a 12th-place finish from Lewis Central's Elise Thramer (117-11.00). Wayne's Emily Jones was 15th (116-05.00), and CAM's Mallory Behnken finished 22nd (104-10).
Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley) finished 20th in the 100 hurdles (16.23), while Pride of Iowa Conference counterpart Adalyn Reynolds (Mount Ayr) claimed ninth in the 400 (57.66).
Sioux City West finished 24th in the 4x200.
On the boys side, Harlan's Aidan Hall reached the 100 finals. The junior ultimately finished sixth after posting a time of 11.18.
"I'm blessed to be here," he said. "I had a rough last year, so I was trying to prove I belonged this year. I didn't win, but I'm happy with how I did."
A hamstring injury halted Hall early in the season, but he's returned to form and appears to be peaking as the conference, district, and state meets near.
"This makes me feel pretty confident," he said. "I know I'm improving. I feel like I can peak at the end of the season."
Teammate Will Neuharth finished 29th in the 100, while St. Albert's Brendan Monahan and Lamoni's Javin Stevenson were 12th and 32nd, respectively.
Five KMAlanders tried their hand in the boys long jump on Friday, and Copper Kock led the talented field with a 13th-place performance.
Kock finished with a best jump of 6-03.00.
"I wish I got higher, but being down here is what I wanted to do."
Wet conditions at Drake Stadium moved the high jump to the indoor confines of the Drake Fieldhouse.
"They said going inside would be better," Kock said. "But going indoor kind of messed with my mind. I didn't have any indoor experiences besides like two practices."
Clarinda's Isaac Jones finished one spot behind Kock in 14th with a clearance of 6-03.00.
The defending Class 2A champion wants to use Friday's showing as motivation for his title defense in this same venue in less than three weeks.
"It's not how I wanted it to go, but I can't dwell on it," Jones said. "I have to work harder. This is motivation for state. I want to come back, beat the kids that finished ahead and prove that I'm still on top."
Sidney's Matthew Benedict broke Sidney's nearly two-decade Drake Relays drought with a 17th-place outing after clearing 6-01.00.
"It was a great experience," Benedict said. "It's a huge honor to be here. I was a little rusty because I hadn't jumped in a week, but I feel I did a good job of getting the rust off."
Southwest Valley's Marshall Knapp did not clear the opening height of 6-00.00, but is thankful for his experience at the 112th Drake Relays.
"It was a great experience," he said. "I can't wait to come back next year. It was great to compete with everybody and see schools that we don't normally compete against."
Stanton's Jack Roberts also did not clear the opening height.
Mount Ayr had a productive day, highlighted by Ryce Reynolds' third-place showing in the 400. The speedy sophomore dropped a 49.72, beating his previous school record. Reynolds also partnered with Adler Shay, Austin Cole and Jaydon Knight to take 14th in the distance medley with a time of 3:36.06.
"I thought we did a good job," Shay said. "It's always been a goal to make it here. It was a good outing."
Lewis Central's Hunter Deyo left Des Moines with an eighth-place finish in the shot put. The Iowa State football commit powered through the wet and windy conditions to toss a 51-05.75.
"Overall, I did OK," he said. "These are the best 24 guys in the state. We weren't throwing the best today, but we had to go through it. I feel like I went fast through the ring. I would get my hips around and finish if I had a do-over. Those are things to work on as I get ready for district."
LeMars Brandon VanderSluis finished third in the shot put (55-11.25), and Underwood's Thomas Huneke was 11th (50-06.50).
Underwood's Carter Davis was 29th in the 110 hurdles, and Sioux City North put three runners in the top 10 of the 800. Gabe Nash was third (1:54.69), Will Lohr took sixth (1:56.03), and Yemane Kifle was eighth in 1:57.39.
Check out full results from Friday's action here.