Max Duggan 2022
Photo: TCU Athletics

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central alum and TCU quarterback Max Duggan was named a Second Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday.

Duggan is joined by Iowa’s Jack Campbell (LB) and Tory Taylor (P) and Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah (DL). Campbell and Taylor were first team choices while Anudike-Uzomah was a second-team pick.

Campbell (1st) and Anudike-Uzomah (2nd) were also named All-Americans by the Walter Camp Foundation. 

Click here for the complete list of honorees by the Walter Camp Foundation and the FWAA linked here and here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.