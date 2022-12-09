(KMAland) -- Lewis Central alum and TCU quarterback Max Duggan was named a Second Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday.
Duggan is joined by Iowa’s Jack Campbell (LB) and Tory Taylor (P) and Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah (DL). Campbell and Taylor were first team choices while Anudike-Uzomah was a second-team pick.
Campbell (1st) and Anudike-Uzomah (2nd) were also named All-Americans by the Walter Camp Foundation.
Click here for the complete list of honorees by the Walter Camp Foundation and the FWAA linked here and here.