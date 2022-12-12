(KMAland) -- Lewis Central alum and TCU quarterback Max Duggan was named a Second Team Associated Press All-American on Monday.
Duggan, who finished second for the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, is one of seven regional college football athletes that were honored by the AP on Monday.
Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson, Kansas State all-purpose back Deuce Vaughn and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell all landed on the first team. Kansas State offensive guard Cooper Beebe and Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather and punter Tory Taylor joined Duggan on the second team.
Third-team honors went to Kansas State edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Check out the complete release from the AP linked here.