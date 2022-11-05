(KMAland) -- The Bluegrass Conference released their all-conference volleyball selections on Saturday.
The all-conference are split into East and West. Rylee Dunkin (Twin Cedars), Maysen Trimble (Seymour), Olivia Power (Seymour), Candace Walton (Moravia), Sophie Lyle (Twin Cedars) and Jillian French (Twin Cedars) were first team nods in the East Division while Taylor Lumbard (Diagonal), Katie Quick (Ankeny Christian), Taylor Henson (Lamoni), Carley Craighead (Ankeny Christian), Jayda Chew (Murray), Teryn Shields (Murray) and Annika Shanks (Mormon Trail) were first-team choices in the West.
Dunkin, Trimble, Lumbard and Quick were unanimous choices.
East second-team choices were Taylor Ruby (Seymour), Gracie Peck (Seymour), Kasyn Reed (Melcher-Dallas), Gabby Overgaard (Melcher-Dallas), Keelie Anderson and Kenzyn Roberts (Twin Cedars).
Emaleigh Pierschbacher (Lamoni), Sydney Forkner (Mormon Trail), Anna Newton (Diagonal), Macey Nehring (Ankeny Christian), Kasyn Shinn (Orient-Macksburg), Anna Weathers (Ankeny Christian), Aidyn Newton (Mormon Trail) and Reise Gierde (Ankeny Christian) were second teamers in the West Division.
Stephanie Lenger (Moulton-Udell), Summer Karpan (Melcher-Dallas), Ami Mockenhaupt (Twin Cedars), Kaitlyn Keller (Seymour), Lauren Long (Moravia), Alaina Whittington (Diagonal), Hailey Burton (Lamoni), Morgan Fincham (Ankeny Christian), Kinsey Eslinger (Orient-Macksburg), Jalie Baumfalk (Murray) and Mia Shanks (Mormon Trail) were honorable mentions.
PREVIOUS 2022 KMALAND POSTSEASON AWARDS
Missouri Class 3 District 16 Volleyball
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
Missouri River Conference Volleyball
275 Conference Volleyball & Football
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 10 Football
Midland Empire Conference Softball
Class 8-Player District 8 Football
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball
Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball
Midland Empire Conference Volleyball