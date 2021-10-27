(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central Titans look to keep a five-game win streak alive heading into a Class 4A playoff opener against the Spencer Tigers.
The Titans (7-2) come into their playoff opener off a 38-37 road win against Winterset. Head Coach Justin Kammrad says his offense was able to get out of the gate quickly.
"We did some really good things early on in the football game, moved the ball up and down the field and got on the scoreboard early and often," Kammrad said. "We did have a couple turnovers during the first half, but we were really happy with our offensive execution throughout the entire football game."
Junior running back Jonathan Humpal led the way offensively for the Titans with 178 rushing yards on 28 totes and three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, quarterback Braylon Kammrad went 17/21 for 195 yards passing and added a rushing touchdown, connecting with wideout Brayden Loftin eight times for 98 yards.
"They allow us to really spread things around, be very multiple, and really try to stay 50/50 as we try to do in our run and pass game, and each of them has the ability to break some long plays and change field position and do some really good things," Kammrad said. "Obviously, Braylon does a good of executing and getting the ball to the guys who need to get it, and really manages the game well for us."
Along with a loaded wide receiver room, the trio has led the Titans' offense to average 45.4 points per game over the last five weeks.
Defensively, the dominant trio of Hunter Deyo, Wyatt Hatcher, and Nick Miller have led the Titans' squad.
"They're seniors, they've played in a lot of football games since they've been in high school, and they understand when the lights are on, how to make plays, and get after it," Kammrad said. "They have been the catalyst for us all year long, and after the week we had last week, we're going to rely on those guys to really regroup everybody, get them in touch with each other, and be ready to play football on Friday."
Miller currently leads the Titans' defense in sacks with 12.5, good for first in Class 4A, and tackles for loss with 23. Meanwhile, Hatcher leads the defense in total tackles with 43.5.
Despite all the talent on the Titans' roster, both offensively and defensively, Kammrad says his defense still needs to get more comfortable schematically to walk away with playoff wins.
"Our tackling has to get a heck of a lot better, and we have to be a bit more sound within our defensive scheme, and our kids have just got to play to that scheme," Kammrad said. "Maybe we had them out of position a little bit schematically and didn't give them a great opportunity to be successful on Friday night, but we made some adjustments at the half, and really did a better job. So we just got have attention to detail and be focused."
Despite some struggles throughout the year, the Titans have managed to only allow an average of 17.9 points per game, compared to the best of Class 4A, 40.7 points the offense has produced per game.
Turning to this Friday, Kammrad says his Titans' will be in for a physical tilt against Spencer (7-2), who is coming off a dominant 42-7 regular-season finale over Storm Lake.
"They're going to run the football right at you, and they're triple option, they've got some guys that can run tough on the inside, and their quarterback and their slots that can get to the perimeter and do some good things," Kammrad said. "We know they're going to have some good plays, we just have to eliminate the big ones. You know, they're a tough, hard, and physical football team."
The Tigers currently have three players over 400 rushing yards this season, including running back Taron Green, quarterback Evan Johnson, and fullback Cadence Hofmeyer. Spencer also has forged one of the most formidable defenses in Class 4A, allowing just 12.3 points per game.
Kammrad says continuing to flex their offensive versatility will be crucial against the stout Tigers' defense.
"We got to be able to protect the quarterback in the passing game, and establish some type of running game, for us to be successful," Kammrad said. "We got to be able to take our shots when we can, and find where our matchups truly are, but we got to be able to do both, you can't be one dimensional at this point of the year. People are going to take away what you do best."
Matt Darrah will be in Council Bluffs Friday, providing updates on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can listen to all of KMA's Friday night football coverage running from 6:20 p.m. until midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Justin Kammrad below.