(Shenandoah) -- For the second straight year and fifth time in the last six seasons, Shenandoah boys bowling will finish their season at the state meet.
“We did what we had to do,” Coach Darin Pease told KMA Sports. “Some days you walk in the joint and nothing can go wrong. Other days you have to grind it out. (Wednesday) was one of those days we had to grind it out.”
The Mustangs put together a strong team performance with five finishing in the top 11. The group was led by Alex Razee, who placed second with a 409 series. Dylan Gray was third with a 397 while Treye Herr tied for sixth with a 358. Cain Lorimor took ninth with a 351, and Seth Zwickel placed 11th with a 341.
“Pretty proud of the crew,” Pease said. “We might have been more mentally tough than we have been all year. A lot of things didn’t go our way early. We had some pretty bad breaks, and right next to us Clarke seemed to carry everything. We kept grinding and kept making spares, and it worked out.”
Shenandoah trailed Clarke by 45 pins entering the Baker series and fell behind even further following the first game. However, the Mustangs started to find their groove and were consistent in the final four.
“Clarke started to have some of the same bad luck we did in their third game,” Pease said. “Once again, it was taking care of ourselves and making spares. We slowly started creeping up on them and jumped ahead pretty good in the fourth game. Then it was hold on in the end.”
The difference proved to be just 34 pins for a Mustangs program that will bowl next Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo at the Cadillac XBC.
Shenandoah will have a bit of experience on their side with senior Zayne Zwickel finishing 12th at last year’s state meet. However, he’s the only returning Mustang from last year’s team that bowled in Waterloo.
“The main message I want to spread out is that when we get up there everybody starts at 0,” Pease said. “Anything can happen at any given time. We want to seize the opportunity. It’s just us against the world, I think, this year.”
