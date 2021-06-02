(Elmwood) -- Elmwood-Murdock sophomore Cade Hosier's first trip to state track ended with his first two state titles.
The talented sophomore claimed gold in the Class D triple jump and high jump.
"It's great," Hosier said. "I'm glad I did it."
Hosier leaped 44-05.75 in the triple jump and 21-05.50 in the high jump.
"Coming in, I knew I was one of the top people in Class D," he said. "I knew I had to do my absolute best and was aiming for first."
It was Hosier's first trip to the state meet, but he says his mental preparation was on point.
"I did a lot of thinking about what I needed to do," he said. "And my coaches did a good job of preparing me."
The championship moments were sweet for Hosier.
"I couldn't believe it," he said. "I was incredibly happy."
Hosier credits his training as the key to his success.
"A lot of it is being in the weight room," he said. "There's a lot of strength and training. My dad has taught me a lot about the triple jump, so I have to thank him for that, but it's also weights and running."
A state runner-up performance in junior high paved the way for an eventual state championship in high school.
"I knew I was pretty good, but I did a lot better than I thought I would this year," he said. "I didn't get to do anything my freshman year, so I didn't know how good I would be, but I improved more than I thought I would."
In his first high school meet, Hosier leaped 43-03.00, breaking a school record and beginning his path towards a state title.
"I just kept improving from there," he said.
Hosier complemented his pair of state championships with a third-place medal in the 100 and sixth in the 200.
"It was pretty nerve-wracking, but once I got some jumps in, I built my confidence up," Hosier said. "It was amazing to be there."
The sophomore hopes his dominant appearance at state track is followed by two more.
"This makes me really confident," he said. "I'm excited to see what I can do in the coming years."
Click below to hear the full interview with Hosier.