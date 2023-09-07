(Liberty) -- East Atchison alum Kaylin Merriweather's first college football game of his career was productive and memorable.
Merriweather played a vital role in the William Jewell's dominant 42-6 win over Fort Lewis College.
"It was a really fun game," Merriweather said. "We executed our game plan and did what we needed to do."
Saturday's game was Merriweather's first in a William Jewell jersey.
"I worked hard in the spring to get the opportunity to play," Merriweather said. "The coaches told me during the week I'd be carrying the rock."
Merriweather posted 84 yards and a touchdown on nine carries Saturday.
"My line did all the work," he said. "They opened the holes so I could execute and get my first collegiate touchdown. I have to give them the credit."
A 2022 East Atchison graduate, Merriweather redshirted at William Jewell last year.
"It was a big learning experience," Merriweather said about his redshirt season. "It was tough at times because I thought I should be playing, but I'm glad I didn't because I learned so much. I got my body into shape and my mind right."
Not only did Merriweather have to transition to the college game when he got to William Jewell, he also had to adapt to the 11-man game.
"I don't think the (college) game is a faster pace," he said. "But it's a different game. Everyone was the best player in their high school. It's a more competitive game."
Merriweather says the attention to detail required for the college level has improved his talents.
"In high school, I could get away with some things," he said. "Now, I'm more disciplined about getting vertical, downhill and using all my strengths."
The Cardinals -- a Division II member of the GLVC -- return to action Saturday against Kentucky Wesleyan.
"Our expectations are high this year," Merriweather said. "We want to compete at a high level and be physical. That's what we want to do the rest of the year."
Hear the full interview with Merriweather below.