(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison girls are one of the final 32 teams left standing in Class 2 for a third consecutive season.
The Wolves' most recent appearance in the district finals comes after a 38-31 victory over Albany. The win, according to Coach Dustin Barnes, was spearheaded by a valiant defensive effort.
"We played some of the best defense that we've played all year," Barnes said. "We played some really good man-to-man defense and tried to take away what they were doing. The defensive effort was tremendous. That really won us the game."
The defense has been the bread and butter for the Wolves this season.
"We are having to play a little bit different," Barnes said. "When Mercedes (Parshall) was gone for about four weeks, we had to do things differently. We had some things get exposed and we learned from those. It's been fun to figure out new ways to win."
Mercedes Parshall and her twin sister Morgan have led the way for the Wolves this season. Natalie Hedlund has controlled the paint for EA.
The Wolves (18-7) stumbled into the postseason, losing five of their last nine regular-season games. Their defeats came to DeKalb, Platte Valley, Shenandoah, Falls City Sacred Heart and Mid-Buchanan. Coach Barnes feels his team learned from those losses.
"We have talked about some of those games," Barnes said. "Playing competition just makes you better. We learned something about ourselves. We learned what it takes to step up and battle. That has given us a little bit tougher mindset, which has been our calling card down the stretch."
East Atchison is back in the spot they have been in the last two years.
Two years ago, they took eventual state runner-up Mid-Buchanan down to the wire before falling short. Last year's district finals loss came to state champion East Buchanan.
This year's district finals appearance comes against Bishop LeBlond (16-7). LeBlond beat East Atchison 61-56 on December 4th -- the Wolves' fourth game of the season.
"We know we can play with them," Barnes said. "They are a really good team. When they are on, they are almost impossible to guard. It's going to be a tough challenge for us and we know that."
Coach Barnes hopes his team can reverse the recent disappointment they have had in district finals.
"We've been here," he said. "We are hungry for that. I know that's going to play into our mindset of leaving it all out on the floor. Hopefully, we can be competitive and things will go our way."
Trevor Maeder will be in Rosendale Friday night for the call of East Atchison/Bishop LeBlond on KMA-FM 99.1.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Barnes.