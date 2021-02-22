(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison girls used an opportunistic defense and a third-quarter spurt to complete the hat trick on Rock Port and advance to a Class 2 District 16 Semifinal.
The Wolves' third victory in as many tries over Rock Port this season came in 52-37 fashion behind a 26-12 stretch in the second half that turned a tight game into a convincing win.
"It's tough to beat a team three times," Coach Dustin Barnes told KMA Sports. "The fact that it was an Atchison County game makes the intensity level much higher. That's what the game was like."
The three-point shots were uncharacteristically flat for the Wolves on Monday night, as they converted on only 4 of their 20 attempts.
"Whenever shots fall early, we just get loose and in a flow," Barnes said. "For some reason, we were getting looks. They just were not falling."
The Wolves' woes from beyond the arc prompted them to rely heavily on their inside game, which sparked a big game from Natalie Hedlund, who finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
"We had to adjust and make changes," Hedlund said. "I think we did good on rebounding, passing it around and just working better together."
Nine of Hedlund's boards came offensively.
"We have lots of good shooters, so being able to rebound and put it back up is really important."
Hedlund's presence down low came while matching up with Rock Port's Alivia Baucom on both ends of the floor.
"It was a good night," Barnes said about Hedlund's performance. "Being able to keep her out of foul trouble was big. We've lost seven games this year. She has been in foul trouble or fouled out in four of those. When she's not on the floor, it's hard for us to win."
Defensively, East Atchison's pressure flustered Rock Port all night. The Wolves forced 19 steals, led by six apiece from twin sisters Morgan and Mercedes Parshall.
"We just ran our press like always," Morgan Parshall said. "They couldn't handle it."
"The turnovers and steals were great," Barnes said. "The effort was there. We just have to convert. We kept them off-balance. We were in their faces and kept them uncomfortable. We have to keep being scrappy."
Morgan Parshall had a strong presence on the offensive end, too, with 12 points. Mercedes Parshall scored nine. Ella Rolf chipped in seven.
East Atchison scored 14 of the first 16 and took a 14-2 lead into the second frame. In the second, Rock Port found a rhythm and outscored EA 15-11 to trim the lead to 25-17 heading into halftime.
The Blue Jays scored the first points of the second half to cut the margin to 25-19, but East Atchison responded with a 12-2 run to expand their lead. The final tally was a 26-12 spurt that put the game out of hand and extended EA's season.
Rock Port was led in the defeat by 20 points from senior Alivia Baucom. Baucom is one of four Blue Jays that suited up for the final time, along with Rachel Vogler, Johnny Davis and Mackenzie Lager. Rock Port's season ends at 6-17.
East Atchison (15-7) hosts a district semifinal on Wednesday night against Albany (16-5). The Warriors advanced with a 50-26 win over Princeton.
"They're a good team," Barnes said. "They've got some good guards and good post players. They are kind of similar to Rock Port. They are going to prove a challenge. We are going to have to do a little bit better."
Click below to view the complete interviews with Hedlund, Morgan Parshall and Coach Barnes.