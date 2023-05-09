(Tarkio) -- Faith Anderson once feared her college track aspirations had gone by the wayside. Thankfully, that premonition was wrong, and Anderson will run collegiately at an unlikely place.
The East Atchison star recently committed to Northwest Missouri State.
"It's exciting," Anderson said. "Running track in college has been my dream since I was a little girl. I'm so ready to take the next step."
That dream looked bleak after Anderson suffered a catastrophic knee injury that sidelined her for her junior track season.
"I tore my ACL, MCL and meniscus," she said. "I definitely thought my track career was over. It was hard because running and jumping is my therapy, and I couldn't do any of that for 11 months."
Anderson worried her injury might scare some programs. And it initially did at Northwest. However, Anderson got an opportunity with the Bearcats thanks to Nick Kemerling, the principal at Tarkio.
"The recruiting at Northwest skipped over my profile because they saw an injury," she said. "My principal saw they were looking for a high jump and thought I matched what they wanted. He contacted Coach (Brandon) Masters. I interviewed with Coach Masters, and he made it happen."
Anderson, a standout hurdler and jumper, chose the Bearcats after pondering an opportunity at Nebraska.
"The coaches were so welcoming," Anderson said. "The team was like a family. I couldn't ask for anything better."
Anderson loves the idea of running for the Bearcats now, but that wasn't always the case.
"I had told myself I wouldn't go to Northwest," she said. "I told myself I wanted to get out of this area, but in the end, it came down to scholarships. Northwest offered the best one, so I took it."
Anderson has been proactive with her preparation for the college scene. Coach Masters gave her some workouts that she's been using.
"I want to go to nationals at some point in my collegiate career," she said. "Hopefully, I do good early and keep it going."
Anderson plans to study health sciences at Northwest. Check out the full interview below.