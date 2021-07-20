(Fort Dodge) -- Underwood ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Cooper Klaahsen and a hard-hitting Central Springs bunch on Monday at the state softball tournament.
The sixth-seeded Eagles (26-4) dropped an 11-0 Class 2A state quarterfinal matchup with the No. 3 Panthers (30-6).
“The girls were saying the most frustrating part was they were all pretty much base hits we couldn’t quite get to,” Coach Lea Crouse said. “I think we were playing on our heels a little bit.”
Central Springs scored a pair of two-out runs in the first, took advantage of three errors on their way to a six-run second and then tacked on three more in the third. Meanwhile, Klaahsen threw a complete game two-hit, two-walk shutout with eight strikeouts.
While the Panthers were well known for their slugging coming into the game, many of their hits off Ella Pierce were of the seeing-eye variety. Kaylea Fessler, Madisyn Kelley and Aurora Stepleton all had two hits each, and Lizzy Hamand, Stepleton, Kiley Hanft and Klaahsen drove in two apiece.
“I honestly expected doubles to the fence,” Crouse said. “They didn’t do that, but they did what they needed to. We didn’t really help ourself. We had a couple errors, didn’t make a lot of plays and just couldn’t get to them.”
Taylor Nelson and Pierce had Underwood’s only two hits while Ali Fletcher took a pair of walks atop the order. Pierce allowed 11 hits and just six earned runs in taking the defeat.
The Eagles have a quick turnaround and will finish their season in a consolation game on Tuesday at 1:30 PM against Iowa City Regina.
“Our ultimate goal when we came up here was to get one win,” Crouse added. “We wanted that win tonight, but obviously that didn’t happen. I told them to come ready to go tomorrow. Everyone will be itching to get at least one win here. Play for the seven seniors and play for each other on the field.”
Underwood/Regina will be broadcast on KMA-FM 99.1 Tuesday at 1:30. View the complete interview with Crouse below.