(Rosendale) -- Despite outscoring Bishop LeBlond in the second half, a large deficit early was too much for East Atchison to overcome in a Class 2 District 16 final loss on KMA FM 99.1 Saturday.
After the Wolves (20-8) jumped out to a quick lead, Bishop LeBlond (25-3) started to light it up from beyond the arc and stormed back to a double-digit lead they would never surrender en route to a 48-33 win.
"We came out and did we wanted to early and that's a heck of team -- we had a good defensive plan we thought and they just knocked some shots down and got a lead that was a little too much for us in the second half," said East Atchison Head Coach Dustin Barnes said. "I can not say enough about the battle and 'never quit' my girls had today."
The Wolves established a 5-2 lead within the first 1:30 of the ball game, but they would be held scoreless for nearly the remainder of the first quarter as the Golden Eagles posted 18 unanswered, including four trey balls from Shae Lewis, Kyla Conard, Tatum Studer, and Katie Beam. Finally, Claire Martin nailed a three-pointer in the waning minute to cut the deficit to 20-8 after one.
Defense was the name of the game in the second quarter, but Bishop LeBlond mustered a couple more three-pointers from Studer and Kayla Beam to outscore the Wolves 10-4 and extend their lead to 30-12 heading into halftime. The Golden Eagles had also forced 13 turnovers against East Atchison, including nine steals.
"We didn't care if they took twos today, we had to get out on the threes and we were a little slow to rotations in the first half and they got in some positions that we weren't quite ready for," said Barnes. "Hats off to Bishop LeBlond, they shoot threes well and you've got to be in their face."
Despite the 18-point deficit, the Wolves continued to show some life in the third quarter as they would cut it back to 12 after a 7-2 run to start the quarter. Bishop LeBlond responded with six unanswered, but the Wolves brought it back to a 41-26 score headed into the final quarter. Both defenses then began to step up in the last period as it was a scoreless 3:20 to start the quarter, and neither team would score from the field until under 3:00 left when Martin hit a trey ball.
"We just decided to throw everything at them that we had -- we pressed them, got up and played some more physical defense -- and we were able to get some open shots and knock some stuff down," said Barnes. "We won the second half and we gave (Bishop LeBlond) a moment of pause."
However, Bishop LeBlond used the free-throw line to add seven points to their total and ice the game to a 48-33 win.
Lewis led the way for the Golden Eagles with 15 points, while Studer chipped in with 10 points and four steals. Katie Beam added nine points and four steals. Meanwhile, for East Atchison, senior Natalie Hedlund led the way with 12 points, and Martin finished with 11, including three shots from deep.
East Atchison also had three seniors -- Hedlund, Faith Anderson, and Emily Blum -- sport the EA jersey one last time Saturday night.
"I can not put into words what Natalie Hedlund has meant to this program, and all three of those seniors with Emily Blum and Faith Anderson -- those girls have worked hard to have the opportunity to play this year because they've sat behind some other girls for a lot of their lives," said Barnes. "They've worked so hard to get out here."
The district final appearance was also the fourth for the Wolves in the past five years.
"Some people go through their whole lives and never get to play in one, and some of these girls have got to play in three," said Barnes. "I'm just so proud of them because getting this far is an accomplishment itself."
Meanwhile, Bishop LeBlond punches their ticket to sectionals on Tuesday, where they will take on Polo (20-5). You can check out the full video interview with Dustin Barnes below.