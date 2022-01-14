(Sidney) -- Clarinda scored 26 points in the first quarter and 45 in the first half on their way to a dominant 71-46 win over Sidney on Thursday evening.
The Cardinals (8-6) handed Sidney (6-3) their third straight loss, exploding for a season-high 71 points in the victory.
“We were hitting open shots,” Coach Rod Eberly said. “In the past, we’ve struggled to hit the open shot. Tonight, they went down, and hopefully that’s a trend that we’ll continue to do in the next couple weeks.”
Drew Brown scored a team-high 17 points with four rebounds and four assists while Wyatt Schmitt pitched in 14 points and 10 boards to lead the scoring.
“We had great ball movement,” Schmitt said. “When you’re open, shoot it and when the shots are falling it makes it a (heck) of a lot easier. We share the ball well, and when we’re all working together we score well.”
Isaac Jones added 10 points off the bench for the Cardinals while Cole Baumgart pitched in nine points and nine rebounds, Tadyn Brown tallied seven points and Grant Jobe had six points with nine grabs.
“We’ve been hoping to get that balance,” Coach Eberly said. “We have guys that are capable of doing it, but we just haven’t been able to do it consistently. We got some easy baskets around the hoop tonight, too.”
Sidney’s Garett Phillips had a game-high 22 points and added nine rebounds. Cole Jorgenson also pitched in 10 points in the defeat.
Watch full video interviews with Coach Eberly and Schmitt linked below.