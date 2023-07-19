(Carroll) -- Underwood baseball's third trip to the State Baseball Tournament didn't have the same result as the first two.
After exiting the 2014 and 2019 State Tournaments with quarterfinal losses, the Eagles (24-3) used a fast start on offense and a gem from freshman phenom Garrett Luett to beat Williamsburg (20-20) 7-2 in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal Tuesday night for the program's first-ever state tournament win.
"I'm very proud of the boys," Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan told KMA Sports after the win. "We executed. (Williamsburg) is good. Their lineup can hit the ball. I was happy with the way our guys executed our game plan. It's always good to get that first one. They can say they made Underwood history."
The Eagles scored three runs in the first inning, led by an RBI double from Jack Vanfossan.
"I struggled hitting against Clarinda (in the substate final)," Vanfossan said. "I tried to just put a barrel on the ball, and it found a sweet spot in the gap."
The Eagles added another run on an RBI from Luett and one more on a Williamsburg error.
"You always want to get the lead first," Coach Vanfossan said. "It's been our M.O. all year."
Williamsburg got on the board in the third inning, but Underwood responded with a 4-run inning, highlighted by Nick Hackett plating two on a single.
"Everybody did their part," Coach Vanfossan said. "We executed what we hoped. Our at-bats were good, and we took the pitches we needed to take. We found the hole a couple of times. You get a couple bounces, and anything can happen. We strung some hits together and put some pressure on them."
While the offense pieced together plenty of run support, Luett and Jack Vanfossan combined for the win. Luett -- an Iowa commit -- got the start, going five innings, striking out eight on five hits with only one earned run.
"I was pretty confident heading into the game," Luett said. "I wanted the ball. I was excited for this game. It's awesome. Early on, I threw my fastball well and mixed in some off-speed."
Vanfossan came in for the final two innings, striking out four while allowing only one hit.
"(Luett) gave me a cushion," he said. "I just wanted to throw the ball and let my defense work."
"They're two pretty good pitchers," Coach Vanfossan said. "Garrett throws harder. Jack doesn't throw as hard, but he can locate. They worked pitch-by-pitch. That's the motto they've had all year."
Gus Bashore added a hit, an RBI and scored a run for Underwood, while Ryker Adair had a hit and scored a run.
The win puts Underwood in the Class 2A Semifinals. The Eagles face Cascade on Thursday at 4:30 PM on KMA-FM 99.1. Cascade (25-8) was a 7-6 winner over Woodward-Granger in quarterfinal play on Tuesday.
"I don't know anything about them," Coach Vanfossan said. "They're fast. They can hit. I know their number two will throw. We'll try to figure something out. We'll roll the ball out and see what happens."
View the full interviews with Luett, Jack Vanfossan and Coach Vanfossan below.