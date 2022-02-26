(Council Bluffs) — For the first time in school history, West Harrison is headed to the Boys State Basketball Tournament.
The Hawkeyes (22-3) used a big run in the first quarter and got contributions throughout their lineup all night to hold off No. 5 AHSTW 59-55 Saturday night.
"It was just teamwork," said Head Coach Rowdy Evans. "I don't think we necessarily shot the ball real well tonight and we had some things go wrong, but our effort never wavered. These boys' belief in each other didn't waver either. They just kept fighting and fighting and fighting."
It was AHSTW that grabbed an early lead in the contest, going up 6-3 before the Hawkeyes exploded on a 12-0 run. Mason McIntosh was the catalyst early, scoring six-straight points, as West Harrison closed out the first quarter with a 15-7 advantage.
"We started out a little slow," said McIntosh. "We got something going and it just kept building up, really. It felt good."
In the second, Koleson Evans was the one sparking the offense. He scored six of his team-high 13 points in the frame and helped the Hawkeyes build a 31-16 edge going into the locker room.
AHSTW started chipping into the lead in the second half, outscoring West Harrison 17-14, but it was the Hawkeyes who kept holding things at arm’s length.
The Vikings weren’t done in the fourth, as they turned up the intensity and got it to a single-digit deficit with just over three minutes remaining. Trailing by nine with just under one minute remaining, AHSTW got a bucket from Jace Peterson, Kyle Sternberg hit 2-of-3 at the free throw line and a Cole Scheffler runner to cut to four, but that was as close as they’d get.\
"Going into the end of the third quarter, we were like 'we got this,'" said McIntosh. "It kept getting later and later and we knew it was coming. We got it done."
West Harrison was led by Koleson Evans, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds to lead three players in double figures. McIntosh had 12 points and Mason King tallied 11. Sage Evans netted nine points and secured 15 rebounds with four assists and Brady Melby had eight points.
"It was a team effort." said Evans. "Everybody did their job, and we got there. We got the job done. It doesn't have to be pretty. It just has to happen."
West Harrison earned the six seed in the Class 1A State Tournament and will play third-seeded St. Mary’s Remsen on March 7th at 3:45 p.m.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Sage Evans, McIntosh and Head Coach Rowdy Evans in a video you can view below.
AHSTW was led by Raydden Grobe’s game-high 16 points. Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg each scored 11 points and combined for 14 rebounds.