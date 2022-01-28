(Clarinda) -- The Red Oak boys basketball team was able to walk away victorious Friday night over Clarinda, thanks to Kaden and Ryan Johnson's deep ball shooting early on, followed by going 100% from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
The Red Oak Tigers (10-6, 8-5) bounced back from a tough 57-52 Thursday night loss to Underwood and snapped the Clarinda Cardinals' (11-7, 5-6) five-game winning streak, winning 65-55 Friday.
"They played really hard and I was proud of them, we had a tough one last night, where we were lacking effort for the first time I felt like we lacked effort, and the big question was about how they respond," Red Oak Head Coach Spencer Plank. "I told the boys life in general is about not what happens to you but how you respond, and they played their butts off."
The Cardinals would strike first, but Red Oak's team effort would quickly allow them to take an end-of-first-quarter lead as Ryan Johnson, Kade Johnson, and Hunter Gilleland would all can a three-pointer in the first quarter.
"It feels great, we've had a couple great runs this season, specifically St. Albert that was a fun game too," Johnson said. "Where we're just going and going and we feel like we can't be stopped."
"They're in the gym all the time, we may not be the biggest or the fastest team, but we got a handful of guys that are in the gym all the time, and it's nights like tonight where you really see that pay off," Plank said.
Gilleland's shot from deep would give the Tigers a 16-15 lead heading into the second quarter. Both teams would continue to exchange blows as Isaac Jones would nail a three-ball to begin the second and give the Cardinals the lead, but then the Tigers responded with three second-quarter threes of their own.
"We just preach runs and to make a run, and we always tell them make them call a timeout," Plank said. "That does motivate them so we, a lot times, end up playing harder knowing that if we can get a 6-0, 7-0, or 8-0 run especially out of the half we can get them to call a timeout."
Max DeVries would hit a pair of free throws just before halftime to give Red Oak their 31-27 lead at the half. Ultimately, the first half would showcase 11 lead changes, and Grant Jobe would put up eight first-half points for Clarinda while also snagging eight rebounds.
Jobe would be limited on the scoreboard in the second half while DeVries and Gilleland would continue to light it up from the floor for the Tigers.
"Down the stretch, there was times where we could have folded, but we hit some amazing shots down the stretch," DeVries said. "Obviously our free throws were something that really set us apart."
That they did as in the fourth quarter, the Tigers would go a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line after putting together a nice 7-3 run to begin the fourth.
"We do what we call free throw sprints two or three times a day, and then we do pressure free throws at the end of practice," Plank said. "So guys are always getting free throws in where if they miss there's a consequence."
Kaden Johnson and Jack Schmadeke would knock in a pair of fourth-quarter free throws while DeVries sank four. Clarinda would keep the pressure on with around 2:00 left after Drew Brown and Taydn Brown hit a pair of threes, but the Tigers' free throw shooting would ice the game.
The Tigers would have four players finish in double digits scoring-wise, as Kaden Johnson led the way with 16 points, Ryan Johnson with 15, Gilleland with 14, and DeVries with 13. Ryan Johnson would also snag six rebounds. Drew Brown and Taydn Brown would lead the way with 15 points each in the losing effort, while Jobe would finish with a double-double, including 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals. Wyatt Schmitt would also contribute eight points for Clarinda.
You can catch the full video interviews with Ryan Johnson, Max DeVries, and Head Coach Spencer Plank below.