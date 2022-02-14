(Malvern) -- The East Mills boys basketball team put together a dominant first half and leaned on their usual contributors in Mason Crouse and Braden West to roll to a 61-31 win over Diagonal Monday night.
The East Mills Wolverines (17-5) took down the Diagonal Maroons (11-10) in dominant fashion holding the Maroons to just 15 points throughout the first half, while a 12-3 first quarter run allowed them to pull away early and never look back.
"I thought we played a really good first half on both sides of the ball," East Mills Head Coach Kevin Schafer said. "I thought our man defense bothered them, and we looked good attacking the rim in the first half and hit some perimeter shots as well."
In the first half, part of that great offense came from the Wolverines' top scorers and juniors, Mason Crouse and Braden West. Crouse would get the first five points for the Wolverines and sparked East Mills' early run.
"We came out firing in the first half," Crouse said. "I hit a three to start the game, and dribble drive, and I was hitting my free throws tonight."
Crouse would finish his night with 14 points and eight rebounds, while West would find himself another double-double leading the Wolverines in scoring with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
"They're our scoring duo for the most part, and when we have some of the other guys chip in, that's when we're at our best," Schafer said. "We can't be just a two man team, and at times we looked pretty good and got some help from the other guys, but those are the two we lean on the most."
Schafer would get his wish later on in the night points-wise as Peyton Embree picked up six second-half points and four rebounds, while Jarrett Jentzsch, Keegan Poorker, and Jackson Embree all canned three-pointers in the fourth quarter.
While Diagonal would rally slightly in the third, putting together a 6-0 run to cut the lead under 20, a stout defensive performance leading a 33-15 lead at halftime was all the cushion the Wolverines needed to ride to victory.
"We pretty much played a man-to-man all game, and I felt we did a pretty good job of playing man-to-man on them," West said.
"I thought the first half we really looked good," Schafer said. "The other thing, I thought we blocked out because they didn't have very many offensive rebounds in the first half and them we started giving those up."
Other contributors for the Wolverines included Jentzsch, who finished with nine points and four rebounds off the bench, Layne Mastin chipped in four, while Poorker and Jackson Embree finished with three points each.
For Diagonal, Ben Werneck had a strong performance in the losing effort totaling 10 points and nine rebounds, while Skyler Stamps chipped in with nine points and three rebounds. In addition, Garrett Stephens and Will Strange contributed three points each, and Caleb Hubbard chipped in four and snagged three rebounds.
With the win, East Mills advances to a district semifinal with Bedford (12-10) Thursday night on KMA 960. Bedford got the better of East Mills earlier this season 41-38 and, according to Bound, has won three out of four meetings since 2016.
"They play excellent defense, they play really good help defense, they switch on everything, and so we got to make the most of our opportunities when we do get good shots," Schafer said. "Defensively, they're patient, they run their stuff, and their post players have really come on. I thought they looked impressive against Sidney down low on the block."
You can catch the full video interviews with Mason Crouse, Braden West, and Head Coach Kevin Schafer below.