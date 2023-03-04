(KMAland) -- Nine KMAland basketball players were unanimous choices for the All-275 Conference Teams.
On the girls side, Maggie Collins (Platte Valley), Brylie Angle (Platte Valley), Natalie Hedlund (East Atchison), Jacquelyn Cline (North Nodaway), Baylie Busby (Northeast Nodaway) and Sydney Meadows (Mound City) were unanimous choices while Ava Graham (Nodaway Valley) and Zoey Prussman (South Holt) were also first-team selections.
Sydney Marriott (Nodaway Valley), Aubrey Mattson (Platte Valley), Sarah Langford (Platte Valley), Claire Martin (East Atchison), Chaney Vogler (Rock Port), Elizabeth Laukemper (Mound City) and Maleeah Bailey (Platte Valley) were second teamers.
Savannah Marriott (Nodaway Valley), Dalanie Auffert (Northeast Nodaway) and Lauren Herndon (North Nodaway) were honorable mention.
On the boys side, Alex Mattson (Platte Valley), Matt Jermain (Platte Valley) and Dylan McIntyre (Northeast Nodaway) were unanimous nods. Memphis Bliley (Platte Valley), Kayden Conn (Nodaway Valley), Micah Makings (Rock Port) and Aidan Burke (Rock Port) were also first-team tabs.
Second-team delegations went to Justin Miller (Platte Valley), Braden Graves (East Atchison), Jarrett Spinnato (East Atchison), Bracxten Rohlmeier (Nodaway Valley), Trevor Tubbs (Mound City), Chanse Summers (Mound City), Cole Medsker (South Holt) and Kendall Noland (South Holt).
Aydan Blackford (North Nodaway) and Gavyn Salsbury (Mound City) were honorable mentions.
OTHER 2022-23 WINTER SPORTS AWARDS
Rolling Valley Conference Girls Basketball
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball
Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Basketball
Western Iowa Conference Basketball
Corner Conference Boys Basketball
Corner Conference Girls Basketball
Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball
Bluegrass Conference Boys Basketball