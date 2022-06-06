(Tarkio) -- East Atchison baseball players Aaron Schlueter and Cameron Oswald were selected as Class 2 District 16 First Team choices on Monday.
Schlueter was chosen as an infielder while Oswald was selected as a pitcher.
Oswald was also selected a second-team infielder and Schlueter was tabbed as a pitcher, while Jarrett Spinnato (outfielder), Josh Smith (infielder) and Braden Graves (catcher) joined them on the second team.
Nodaway Valley’s Hunter Dawson (pitcher) and Preston Jenkins (infielder) were also members of the second team.
