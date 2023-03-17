(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison Wolves baseball program has a new skipper.
After six seasons as an assistant, Nate Jeter is now in charge of the program. Jeter replaces long-time head coach Casey Martin.
"I've become attuned to how things work," Jeter said. "I've put my personal spin on things, which is nice. The framework has already been done."
Jeter and his team are ready for the new season.
"We're excited," he said. "We've battled the weather a little bit, but we've got a good core of guys coming back."
The Wolves went 11-7 last season and lost to Maysville in a Class 2 district final.
"We hit the ball well," Jeter said. "Guys started hitting the ball better later in the season. We hope they can pick up where they left off. We have a ton of potential, but we can't afford a slow start."
Coach Jeter's team returns plenty of firepower on the mound.
"We were top heavy in our pitching last year with three or four guys that did all of our pitching. We're hoping to get that number up this year. I think this is the deepest pitching staff we've had, so we're looking to lean on that."
Cam Oswald paces the Wolves' rotation.
"He throws hard and has good off-speed," Jeter said. "He's just a gamer."
Junior Zack Stevens and sophomores Owen DeRosier, Alex Erickson and Luke Morey provide depth to the Wolves' staff.
"Those guys are throwing well," Jeter said. "They threw in the jamboree and looked good. I think they're going to round into shape and be a formidable group."
With plenty of talent returning, Jeter feels his team can contend with perennial powers Platte Valley and Northeast Nodaway in the 275 Conference.
"(Winning) conference is always there," he said. "If we come out and do what we think we can do, (winning the) conference is attainable."
Jeter also hopes this year is the year they finally get past the district finals and into the state sectionals.
"We lived around the district championship game the last few years but haven't got over the hump yet," he said. "If we're hitting our stride at the right time, I think we'll feel confident."
East Atchison begins competition Monday against Maryville JV. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Jeter.