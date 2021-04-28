(Tarkio) -- It took a few games, but the East Atchison baseball team has found a rhythm.
The Wolves are currently 4-5, and their most recent win -- a 21-7 defeat of West Nodaway -- is a testament to their offensive improvements.
"We are feeling good about it," Coach Casey Martin said. "It's a lot of fun when the bats are going like that."
The Wolves have scored 10, 12, 23 and 21 runs in their four victories over West Nodaway (twice), DeKalb and North Nodaway.
The offense has been inconsistent, though, managing two runs or less in four of their five losses.
"The story of baseball is that you're going to be up and down," Martin said. "When our bats are going, we can put up a lot of runs. At the same time, there are a lot of good teams in our area."
Two of EA's losses were by one run, including a an extra-inning defeat at the hands of South Holt.
"We feel like we are in every game," Martin said. "We feel like we can win every game, but so does everyone else. That's why we are hovering around .500."
EA's roster consists of zero seniors.
"We feel like this is a transition year," Martin said. "We are being led by our junior and sophomore class."
Juniors Aaron Schlueter, Bo Graves, Carter Holocek, Josh Smith and Cory Stevens have been contributors for the Wolves.
Sophomores Jarrett Spinnato, Cameron Oswald and Braden Graves have stepped up, too, with Oswald being their ace.
"We don't have many on our roster," Martin said. "We have 13, so those nine get a nice workout every day."
Despite their lack of depth, Coach Martin feels his team has the pieces to make a postseason run.
"We are really peaking right now,' he said. "We feel like we are playing our best after a rough start. I think we have found ourselves and are ready to go for the postseason."
The Wolves get more tests next week when they close the regular season with St. Joseph Christian, Maysville and Albany before embarking on district action, where they are with Bishop LeBlond, King City, Maysville, North Andrew and West Nodaway.
"We feel really good about this district," Martin said. "LeBlond is probably the team to beat, but I think we are in a battle with Maysville for the two seed. It's a winnable district for us."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Martin.