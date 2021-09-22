(Tarkio) -- This year's version of the Atchison County Super Bowl should be a doozy when Missouri 8-Player No. 4 East Atchison heads to No. 10 Rock Port in the KMA Game of the Week on Friday night.
For East Atchison, Coach Aaron Behrens' squad brings a 4-0 record behind an experienced bunch, a physical offense, stingy defense and minimal bumps and bruises.
"The biggest thing is that everything health-wise has been good for us," he said. "The boys have done a good job focusing. We have a pretty old team. They've been pretty business-like and done well on Friday nights."
In the preseason, Coach Behrens hinted at his team's physicality being a strength. They've lived up to the billing with wins over Southwest Livingston, Nodaway Valley, South Holt and DeKalb by a combined 254-12.
"A year ago, we weren't allowed in the weight room, and I thought it showed," Behrens said. "We have a group of guys that enjoy being in the weight room, and it's shown. The young guys are champing at the bit, and it's created some competition. It's been fun to see. Hopefully, we can keep it going."
Offensively, senior quarterback Josh Smith runs the show. Smith has 193 passing yards and five touchdowns while also running for a pair of scores.
"I can't talk enough about how far he's come along," Behrens said. "The game has really slowed down for him. He's seeing things and making his reads. He's starting to find his groove and playing well."
Classmate Kaylin Merriweather has been the workhorse with 535 yards and four touchdowns.
"I challenged him in the offseason," said Behrens. "I told him he had to get his body ready for 20-plus touches a game. His durability has been phenomenal."
Defensively, the Wolves have pinned their ears back with 17 sacks, five fumble recoveries and seven interceptions. Carter Holocek has been opportunistic in the secondary with three interceptions in four games.
"Our defensive coordinator, Kevin Dodson, does a great job scheme-wise," Behrens said. "Our guys do a good job of not trying to do too much."
The Wolves' defense gets another test this week against Rock Port in the Atchison County Super Bowl -- one of KMAland's fiercest rivalries.
"This is one you circle every year," Behrens said. "My first few years, we took our bumps. Records don't matter. Both towns, communities and teams get locked in and fired up for this."
The Blue Jays also enter the bout at 4-0 behind a physical offense that averages 64 points per game.
"Coach (Dalton) Jones did a good job of finding a system and sticking with it," Behrens said. "They keep it on the ground and are huge up front. They have some big kids that can move."
To earn their fourth consecutive win over Rock Port, EA must contain Rock Port's four-headed monster of Micah Makings, Dakota Evans, Aiden Burke and Phillip Herron.
"They can beat you multiple ways," Behrens said. "They're going to come in with a lot of confidence and ready to go."
Behrens expects Rock Port to bring a physical brand of football, and he wantshis team to do the same.
"We have to continue on both sides and protect the ball," he said. "Defensively, we have to try not to make the perfect play. It should be a fun night."
Trevor Maeder and Casey Martin are in Rock Port Friday night on the KMA Sports YouTube Channel. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Behrens.