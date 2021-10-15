(Fairfax) -- The East Atchison Wolves completed the comeback victory over the Stanberry Bulldogs in the shootout that few expected, winning 48-42.
Head Coach Aaron Behrens and his Wolves squad moved to 8-0 on the year, and Behrens says he has seen few teams in his time fight the way his kids did tonight.
"Our resolve, that was gutty," Behrens said. "That's the first time, a team that I've coached responded the way that they did in that situation. I'm just really happy for the boys, they played their butt off."
The Wolves rode five second-half scores and over 250 yards of offense in the second half and totaled over 360 yards in the game.
A big part of that offense was quarterback Josh Smith, who contributed over 240 total offensive yards.
"I am so proud of him, he has grown so much as a football player over this past year," Behrens said. "We won tonight because of him, and his performance and Kaylin (Merriweather), guys up front on both sides of the ball, for Josh to get one like this, it's pretty special."
Smith tallied over 200 yards rushing on 23 carries in the come from behind victory and added four total touchdowns, three of which also came on the ground.
"I just want to give all the thanks to my lineman, without my linemen, we wouldn't be able to get those scores and those big runs like that," Smith said. "It all goes to them."
Through the first half, Stanberry got the jump on the Wolves and jumped out to a 14-0 lead after running back Gavin Cameron and quarterback Austin Schwebach both ripped off touchdown runs.
After both teams exchanged blows throughout the first and second quarter, it was 28-14 at the half. Smith had both found the end zone on the ground and connected with Carter Holecek on a 10-yard touchdown reception.
Behrens says his message to his players at halftime was simple: don't look at the scoreboard and step up.
"I feel like we came out kind of shell-shocked, they hit some big plays early, and we kind of lost our footing on offense there in the second quarter," Behrens said. "I kind of challenged a few of them to rise up and play the way we expected them to play, and to there credit, they did."
One player did just that. Senior running back Kaylin Merriweather, who the Bulldogs had limited to 40 yards in the first half, came alive and powered in from 19 yards out on the Wolves' first second-half drive.
"It's amazing, he's so electric, and fast, he's the best," Smith said.
Merriweather, who also suffered an injury during the fourth quarter, finished the night with 26 carries, 125 yards, and three second-half touchdowns.
However, the Bulldogs weren't going to give the win to the Wolves in the second half. Quarterback Austin Schwebach hooked up with his brother Tyler Schwebach twice in the game, one of which came in the third quarter, as well as a 45-yard beauty of a deep ball to Gavin Cameron.
But, while the Wolves' defense struggled through most of the game, they came in clutch when it mattered. East Atchison stalled the Bulldogs on their final three drives, forcing two straight turnovers on downs, as well as a punt.
"The second half they were flying around, our guys are extremely coachable, and a couple of tweaks that we did, you know they're a great football team, for us to come out and play the way we did in the second half, was phenomenal," Behrens said. "Defense did great, stepped up when we needed them to, and got pass breakups there at the end."
Ultimately, the Wolves' defense gave up nearly 350 yards of offense. However, 233 of that came in the first half alone.
Austin Schwebach, for the Bulldogs, finished the night 6/12 with 145 yards passing, three touchdowns, 91 yards on the ground, and a rushing touchdown.
Ultimately, the Wolves got the last laugh, as Smith snuck into the end zone from the 1-yard line making it 48-42, to gain revenge from the two team's previous meeting.
"I turned to our coach when we were on the one-yard line, and I kind of said 'hey, this kind of looks familiar, this is about the same situation as our district game last year," Behrens said. "It was good for us to get that thing in."
The Wolves move to 8-0 on the year, and will face their final regular-season opponent next week traveling to Barnard taking on Platte Valley (6-2). The Bulldogs fall to 5-2 on the year and will look to rebound next Friday against Worth County (8-0).
You can view the full video interviews with Josh Smith and Head Coach Aaron Behrens below.