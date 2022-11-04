(Cape Girardeau) -- East Atchison volleyball took a four-set loss to Advance in a Class 1 state semifinal on Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
The Wolves (28-7) will drop to the third-place match on Saturday morning at 10 AM on KMA-FM 99.1.
“Even though we ended up with the loss,” East Atchison head coach Madison Hagey told KMA Sports, “I thought our girls played really good and competitive. I’m really proud of their efforts.”
While the second and fourth sets were both dominated by Advance (26-10), which moved to their fourth state championship match in the past five seasons, and the third was largely controlled by the Wolves, the one EA may regret the most was the first.
The two teams traded runs throughout the course of the opener with East Atchison overcoming an early five-point deficit to take a 19-16 lead. However, Advance put together a scoring streak of nine out of 13 to steal the vital first frame.
“We’re new to this facility,” Hagey told KMA Sports. “I think the girls were a little bit intimidated. We gave them about a six-point head start (in the first), and it was hard to dig ourselves out of the hole. Once we got playing and used to it, I thought we played well, but defensively we were having some trouble.”
There were large portions of the match where East Atchison looked like the deeper and more dangerous team, but Advance took advantage of their toughest stretch — the second set — to take a commanding 2-0 lead. East Atchison had 13 errors and just 14 points in the second frame before rebounding for a third-set win.
“In that third, I just told the girls, ‘I can and we will,’” Hagey added. “That was our motto for the third set. We didn’t want to get swept. We wanted to battle the entire time.”
To Advance’s credit, they quickly found a response in the fourth by scoring 14 of the first 18. There was a run of eight straight and a 12-1 streak that virtually put the fourth set and match out of commission.
Natalie Hedlund had 14 kills, Tommi Martin added 10 and Elizabeth Schlueter posted 10 digs and seven kills for the Wolves in the loss. Claire Martin had a double-double with 37 assists and 12 digs, and Emilee Caudill finished with a team-best 20 digs. Addison Noland pitched in five kills, Alexis Gibler tallied three aces and six digs and Grace Oswald (6) and Tessa Rolf (4) combined on 10 digs.
East Atchison will be back in action on Saturday morning with a chance to claim third when they face Winona — a five-set loser to Miller in the other Class 1 semifinal. You can hear the play-by-play on KMA-FM 99.1 at 10:00 AM.
Check out the full video interview with Coach Hagey below.