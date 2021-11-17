(Tarkio) -- After back-to-back heartbreaking district final losses, East Atchison football is back and hoping the third time's the charm when they take on unbeaten Worth County for the 8-Player District 4 championship.
The Wolves (10-1) reached the district finals by avenging their only loss of the year with a dominant 40-14 victory over Platte Valley last Friday behind a monster night from senior running back Kaylin Merriweather. Merriweather led the Wolves' ground game with 169 rushing yards and four scores while quarterback Josh Smith threw for one and ran for another.
"We wanted another chance to play them," said East Atchison Coach Aaron Behrens. "The boys did a good job rallying offensively and regrouping.
They didn't feel this way at the time of their 28-26 loss on October 15th, but the loss might have been a blessing in disguise for Coach Behrens' team.
"After that game, I said this happens to every team. Every team has a game where they didn't play the best."
The hiccup made their road more challenging, but comfortable victories over Rock Port and Platte Valley have the Wolves in a familiar spot. They were on the cusp of state semifinal appearances in 2019 and 2020 but fell short to Mound City and Stanberry each time. Last year's loss particularly stings because the Wolves were one-yard shy of a game-winning touchdown before ultimately losing in overtime.
"We've been able to pull that game out as an example and say that you don't know which play is going to be the play that wins the game," said Behrens. "We have an old group that has played a bunch of snaps, so they understand what this year is all about. There's been an uptick in focus and attention to detail. They know it's a play here or there that turns the game."
The only thing standing between East Atchison and an elusive trip to the state semifinals is Worth County. The Missouri 8-Man Media No. 1 Tigers (11-0) have rolled through their docket, outscoring opponents by an average of 67-19 this season. However, their last loss was a 60-14 defeat at the hands of East Atchison in the postseason last year.
"Just like every Worth County time, they are big up front and physical," Behrens said.
The Tigers have found some success in the passing game with quarterback Aydan Gladstone (1,285 yards and 30 touchdowns), but the offense revolves around senior running back Alex Rinehart and his 1,922 rushing yards and 33 scores.
"They go as he goes," Behrens said about Rinehart. "He's a great football player. They are going to hand it to him a bunch."
Defensively, Behrens expects Worth County to be aggressive.
"They are blitzing more than they have in the past," he said. "They fly around, make plays and make things hard on you. The biggest thing for us will be identifying pressure, getting in the right spots and winning one-on-one matchups."
