(Tarkio) -- East Atchison football opens their season on Friday night with hopes of continuing the success they’ve found in recent years.
The Wolves have won 31 games in the past four years, including seven last season, and open the 2021 campaign on the road at the defending state champion Southwest Livingston.
Coach Aaron Behrens is back at the helm for East Atchison and is excited with what he’s seen from his kids in the early going, including a home jamboree this past Friday.
“The overall comfort level of us as a coaching staff and the team last year kind of just felt like we were behind,” Behrens said. “The comfort and execution level we had on Friday was exponentially better than even at the end of last year. That was a positive thing to see.”
That comfort level likely comes from the return of four All-State choices from last season. Linebacker Kaylin Merriweather (First Team), offensive lineman Aaron Schlueter (Second Team), defensive lineman Cameron Nance (Second Team) and defensive back Carter Holocek (Third Team) all return to the fold along with senior quarterback Josh Smith.
“(Kaylin) is going to take a bigger role on offense for us,” Behrens said. “(Smith) has improved a lot and went out and did some good things on Friday. (Schlueter) is a guy we’re going to rely on at center and defensive end. Really, our whole team has played a ton of football and are fired up and ready to go.”
Behrens says Jarrett Spinnato and Braden Graves were also impressive during Friday’s jamboree.
“Top to bottom this is the physically strongest team we’ve had,” Behrens said. “Our physicality is really good. We’re not big, but we have a lot of strong guys that can run and move pretty good. That helps us in the physical aspect of the game.”
East Atchison will look to take that physicality into their meeting with defending champion Southwest Livingston in Ludlow on Friday evening.
“They’re a physical football team,” Behrens said. “They have some skill guys that are young coming up. They have a new coaching staff, and they graduated a bunch of seniors from last year. It won’t look the same with the spread and throwing it all over the place. I think they’re going to try to run it a little more, and we have to be ready for a little bit of everything (with their defense).”
Casey Martin will have reports from Ludlow on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full Week 1 coverage can be heard on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Behrens linked below.