(Tarkio) -- East Atchison relied on defense and a varied run game on their way to a dominant 54-6 win this past Friday over King City.
The Wolves didn’t allow a touchdown in the win, rushed for seven touchdowns and blocked a punt for another score.
“The defense came out and played really well to start the game,” Coach Aaron Behrens told KMA Sports. “There were a couple incompletions early that had they hit might have kind of hurt a little bit, but any time you have a team that wants to spread and throw the ball around, the more you can kind of limit their big plays and make them keep snapping the ball the better.”
Behrens says he was happy with the defensive line and how they got after the King City passers.
“They did a really good job early on, pressuring and tackling and getting guys to the ground,” he added.
On the offensive side, the Wolves created plenty of holes for their stable of backs, as Sammy Litherbury and Linkin Murray had two touchdowns each and Cam Brooks, Owen DeRosier and quarterback Blake Simmons went for one apiece.
“We don’t have the one or two (workhorse) guys like we have in the past,” Behrens said. “You’re kind of waiting for someone to step up, and it was really nice to see no matter who was in there all the backs ran hard. Blake did a good job making decisions in the option game, and when we decided to throw it, it was similar to the defense. The offense buys in to what we need to do to win games.”
East Atchison now turns their attention to their home opener on Friday against Albany (1-0), which dealt just fine with losing star Kemper Cline to graduation on their way to a 70-24 victory over Stewartsville.
“Coach (Doug) Fountain does a really good job with those guys,” Behrens said. “Last year was the first year we played against them, and year in and year out on film and playing against them last year, this is a really sound football team."
Kyle Emerson led the Warriors in their win with 117 return yards, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and a touchdown on a kickoff return and an interception.
“They graduated some, but they’re going to try to get after you downhill in their run game,” Behrens added. “If you start over-pursuing to that, he has a myriad of things that they can kind of go with to keep you off balance. And defensively, they’re going to know their responsibilities. They always have some big kids up front and some linebackers that don’t mind getting physical. It’s going to be a big test for us.”
The Warriors don’t have Cline any longer, but Coach Behrens knows a challenge is ahead of them this week.
“They’re still going to give you a lot of misdirection in the run game,” he said. “Being ready for that and knowing your responsibilities in the run game (will be important). Just like Friday, you’ve got to take care of the football. If you lose the turnover battle, you’re putting yourself behind the 8 ball, and like I said, you’re going to have to beat them. They’re not going to make a lot of mistakes, so we’re going to have to be ready to go on Friday.”
Casey Martin will have reports from East Atchison/Albany on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of the Week 2 coverage can be heard on KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight.