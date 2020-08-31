(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison Wolves will play their second game in five days when they face Northwest Nodaway Friday night.
However, Coach Aaron Behrens says they're just happy to be playing football.
"Had you talked to me two months ago, I don't know that we would have been in a position to have a game," Behrens said. "The kids were excited to have some normalcy in these times we had."
The Wolves' season got off to a unique start, facing defending state runner-up Southwest Livingston on Sunday due to recent exposure to COVID-19 on the Southwest Livingston side. The game ended in a 54-30 loss for East Atchison.
"Defensively, I thought we played pretty well early," Behrens said. "We had a couple of hiccups. We kind of never really got that play that got us over that hump, but the guys just competed. That was a good learning experience for our young guys. We did a lot of good things."
East Atchison enters the season as a relatively young team and has been forced to fill the voids left by quarterback Jake McEnaney and running back Briacin Bywater.
Josh Smith made his debut at quarterback while Jarrett Spinatto, Ian Hedlund, Kaylin Merriweather and Braden Graves were also key contributors for the Wolves.
"There were some bright spots for us," Behrens said. "A lot of these guys have not played in a game like that. It's a learning experience. I'm excited to see what we come back with. We've got a pretty feisty group."
The Wolves have their sights set on rebounding Friday when they face a Northwest Nodaway squad that is also coming off a loss -- a 34-30 defeat to Stewartsville on Friday.
"They're going to have this ship righted," Behrens said. "They're kind of like us. Gabe Goff comes back for them. He's a good football player. They're going to be a feisty, young group that's better than the team I'm watching on film. They're going to be a lot better than they were last week."
Coach Behrens is hopeful his team will improve on their biggest weaknesses from Sunday.
"We've got to do a better job of sustaining drives," he said. "We did not do a good job of getting first downs and getting time off the clock. Turnovers were bad, we've got to be able to do what we do and protect the football."
Casey Martin will be in attendance Friday evening for East Atchison/Northwest Nodaway as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. KMA Sports' coverage of Friday night's football slate begins Friday at 6:20. The complete interview with Coach Behrens can be heard below.