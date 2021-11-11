(Tarkio) -- Twenty-one days after a stunning defeat, the East Atchison football team has their eyes set on revenge as they face Platte Valley in a district semifinal on Friday.
Last week, the Wolves rolled with a dominant 50-0 win over Atchison County rival Rock Port in a first-round contest. The win left Coach Aaron Behrens satisfied after a week off.
"It was good," he said. "The bye week came at a good time for us to get some stuff healed. We just needed to play a game. It was nice to get in that environment again. The boys made it look how it needed to look and got some mojo back, so that was good."
Quarterback Josh Smith completed six passes for 81 yards and a score. Jarrett Spinnato had a team-high three rushing touchdowns, and Kaylin Merriweather churned for 136 yards and two scores on 13 totes.
"Josh, Kaylin and Jarrett have done a phenomenal job of making plays," Behrens said. "Our line played well. I challenged them in the bye week, and they had a solid game."
The Wolves (9-1) hope to parlay their recent dominant win into redemption on Friday when they face Platte Valley in an 8-Player District 4 semifinal.
East Atchison raced to a 20-0 lead in the October 22nd meeting, but Platte Valley stormed back for a surprising 28-26 win. Behrens admits the loss was a tough pill for his team to swallow, and it changed the course of their postseason path, dropping the Wolves to the No. 3 seed.
"Film on the following Monday wasn't kind," Behrens said about the loss. "We had a couple of days of looking in the mirror, and the boys really responded. I've seen a different focus since then. I think we'll bring the same focus this week."
Platte Valley (8-2) leans on a physical rushing attack, led by Carter Luke's 1,525 yards and 25 scores.
"I felt they were more physical," Behrens said. "That was what was most disappointing coming out of that game. They exposed some things. Hopefully, we can clean that up, but they are a good team and have a load of confidence. I like their scheme. They run their trap series out of a few different formations that are the same look. They test your abilities to be sound in the second level, and they come downhill at you."
If Behrens' team is to reverse course and advance to a district championship, he feels matching Platte Valley's physicality is necessary.
"Both teams want to run it," Behrens said. "Whichever team controls the line of scrimmage and can make sound tackles will probably come out on top."
Hear live play-by-play from Barnard on Friday with Trevor Maeder and Casey Martin on the KMA Sports YouTube Channel (audio only), and check out the full interview with Coach Behrens below.