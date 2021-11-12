(Barnard) -- East Atchison football avenged its only loss of the season with a dominant 40-14 victory over Platte Valley on Friday night, returning the Wolves to a district final for the third consecutive year.
"It was good for us to weather the storms early," said East Atchison Coach Aaron Behrens.
The win comes 21 days after Platte Valley stunned East Atchison with a 20-point comeback, thwarting the Wolves' dreams of an undefeated season with a 28-26 win. Coach Behrens bluntly said that outcome was a talking point coming into Friday's Class 8-Player District 4 semifinal.
"The last game put a sour taste in our mouth," he said. "There was a lot of talk about who was more physical. Our resolve was a lot better. They stuck together and just kept at it."
The first half pointed towards another hard-hitting, low-scoring affair, and Platte Valley took an 8-6 lead into the break.
East Atchison (10-1) took their first lead of the night early in the second half with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Josh Smith to Jarrett Spinnato, making the score 14-8 in favor of the Wolves.
A defensive stop and a 23-yard rushing score from Smith pushed the lead to 20-8. Platte Valley quickly responded with a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Tucker Klamm to Tyler Vongkhamchanh, whittling the deficit to 20-14 late in the third quarter. However, Kaylin Merriweather's second touchdown of the night pushed the score to 26-14, and the Wolves never looked back, adding two more Merriweather scores in the victory.
When the smoke cleared, East Atchison scored 32 second-half points for their 10th win of the season.
"Our power game opened up, and we rode that in the second half," Behrens said. "The three and four-yard gains turned into six or seven."
Merriweather redeemed himself, leading the Wolves with 162 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries after managing only 30 yards on 10 totes in the previous meeting.
"The linebackers over-pursued," he said. "I just cut back, and there were lanes. I've grown into seeing the lanes."
His touchdowns came from 50, five, 20 and five.
"He's different this year," Behrens said about Merriweather. "This is the game he's trained for. His mentality is different. He was running through tackles, and he's been doing it all year. It's fun to watch him go."
Merriweather also played a role in East Atchison's defense, which prevented Platte Valley from making their patented big plays from standout running back Carter Luke.
"The defensive line was more physical," Merriweather said. "And the running back was always mine."
Luke unofficially led Platte Valley's offense with 129 yards on 23 touches but did not score.
"We tried to put guys in spots that he was running in," Behrens said. "It shut down their counter game and power. His yards were tough, and that's what we wanted to make. Our guys did a good job of rallying today and tackling."
Quarterback Aydan Blackford rushed for a score but left the game early in the second half with an injury and did not return. Platte Valley concludes their season at 8-2, one win better than their total output from 2016 to 2020. The future looks bright for Coach Johnnie Silkett's team, with many contributors returning, such as Blackford and Luke.
East Atchison, meanwhile, is one of the final eight teams standing for the third consecutive year. The Wolves face Worth County in the district final next Friday. The Missouri 8-Man Media No. 1 Tigers stayed perfect on Friday with a 34-20 win over Stanberry.
"You have to be physical with them," Behrens said. "They are huge, and they have a lot of weapons. We think we can put them in some spots to make them think a little more, but they are going to be aggressive."
Last year, the Wolves fell one-yard shy of a district championship in an overtime loss to Stanberry.
"The talk every day since that game has been to get back," Behrens said. "It's going to be a dog fight. We have to rise to the occasion and go play."
Check out the full interviews with Merriweather and Coach Behrens below.