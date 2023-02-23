(Rosendale) – For the fourth time in five years, the East Atchison girls' basketball team has advanced to a district final following a win over Nodaway Valley Thursday night.
The Lady Wolves (20-7) survived a defensive-minded first half and outpaced the Thunder (19-9) in the second half to walk away with a 56-48 win and keep their season alive.
"Neither one of us got into a rhythm of what we do best (early) – (Nodaway Valley) wasn't getting the shots they wanted to go down and we weren't taking the ball inside," said East Atchison Head Coach Dustin Barnes. "Finally, I think everybody settled down a little bit. Nodaway Valley plays really hard and does a lot of things that pose us with a lot of problems, but we were fortunate to get away with one tonight."
After being held to just three points in the first quarter, the Lady Wolves' offense would come to life in the second half, primarily thanks to a strong performance from senior Natalie Hedlund, who finished the night with a double-double including 21 points, 12 of which came from the free throw line, and 12 rebounds.
"They were calling a lot of fouls on both sides, so I think that we realized that and just started taking it to the hoop," said Hedlund.
"She had a pretty good game offensively, and we were trying to ask her to rebound a bit more – she usually plays a little bit higher on the defense and we tried to sag her in a little bit," said Barnes. "But, once Graham fouled out, we were able to extend and take away those threes. She had a good effort all around."
Neither team could find much of a groove offensively throughout the first half, as Nodaway Valley had a 7-3 lead after one. East Atchison would also post just six more points through much of the third quarter and found themselves still down 12-8 with a little over two minutes left in the half.
"We had to get the ball inside against this team, get them in foul trouble, do the things that are strength, and we just weren't doing them for one reason or another," said Barnes. "We just had to do the things that they had been practicing."
However, Claire Martin would knock down a trey ball to kick off a 7-1 run to finish the half with their first lead of the night at 15-13. Additionally, two of Nodaway Valley's top scorers this year, including Sydney Marriott and Ava Graham, took four fouls a piece into halftime.
"To have a little bit of a lead while we didn't feel like we had played well – but yet we were up," said Barnes. "So, that gave us some momentum and we switched a couple things up."
From there, points started to rain in for both sides, but after exchanging buckets and Nodaway Valley cutting the lead back to one, the Lady Wolves went on an 11-3 stretch and would ultimately outscore the Thunder 21-14 in the third quarter taking a 36-27 lead with one to play.
"The third quarter is usually when have another burst of energy – if they're down they're wanting to get back up in the third and get a lead," said Hedlund. "I think we all realized we had to push this team to get a lead or it could go downhill."
The points continued to pour in the fourth quarter for East Atchison as they would pull away by as much as 14 after a 6-2 start to the quarter, and the Lady Wolves' role players, including Emily Blum and Lizzie Schlueter, also started to step up.
"Emily Blum hit that three (in the fourth) and in my mind I'm saying 'oh no' and then it goes in and then I'm like 'oh yes,' and Lizzie Schlueter was doing the things around the basket and finishing around the hoop," said Barnes. "Faith Anderson had a great game for us defensively and grabbed some key rebounds, but she was just in some foul trouble, and it was the same thing with Grace Oswald – she was able to break their press and get them into foul trouble."
Both teams dealt with foul trouble all night, but Sydney Marriott for Nodaway, who had gotten the lead back to single digits in the final quarter, would foul out after scoring the game's final points from beyond the arc. However, late free throws from Hedlund, Claire Martin, and Grace Oswald would help ice the game for the Lady Wolves and punch their ticket into a district final. Schlueter finished the night with 10 points and six rebounds, while Martin chipped in with nine points. Meanwhile, Marriott paced Nodaway Valley with 17 points.
The Lady Wolves are all too familiar with the Bishop LeBlond (24-3) squad they'll be facing on Saturday – as they fell to them in a district semifinal last year 71-51 and also had their 2020-21 season come to a close in a district final against the Golden Eagles.
"A lot of kids go their whole career and never get to do that, and a lot of coaches go a long time and never get to coach in one," said Barnes. "It's been a really great run for us and we've lost to a lot of great teams in those. But, we'd just like the opportunity take a step and get over the hump."
"We're used to seeing LeBlond in the (district) championship and that's a great team," said Hedlund. "Everyone looks forward to getting to play a great team like that, so it means a lot of that we get to face them."
You can check out the full interviews with Hedlund and Barnes below: