(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison girls basketball team enters the new year with plenty of experience and confidence after a successful fall sports season.
Every facet of East Atchison girls athletics had success in the fall. The golf team won a state title, the cross country team qualified for state and the volleyball squad made their deepest postseason run in school history, advancing to the semifinals.
The productive fall sports season created some hurdles for head girls basketball coach Dustin Barnes, but he's OK with that.
"It was a whirlwind fall," Barnes said. "That set our basketball back, but I'm willing to take that. We're getting back into it. It's been challenging to get in the things we wanted, but it's a long basketball season, and we have a veteran group, so that makes it easier."
Last year, the Wolves navigated through the ups and downs of their season to post a 16-12 record.
"We never found our groove," Barnes said. "Seven of our 11 girls missed part of the season. We were an injury factory. We never figured out our identity. Hopefully, this year we can develop that identity and do those things on a nightly basis."
The Wolves' injuries forced them to develop depth, which should benefit them this year.
Senior Natalie Hedlund returns after a standout junior season and fresh off a dominant volleyball campaign. Hedlund averaged nearly 20 points per game last year and should be one of the top players in Class 1.
"She has taken strides from last year to this year," Barnes said. "She's turned into a versatile player. Her versatility is going to make her tough to guard."
Aside from Hedlund, Claire Martin, Grace Oswald, Lizzie Schlueter and Faith Anderson complete the Wolves' starting five.
East Atchison has grown accustomed to postseason runs. They have the pieces to do that again this year, but there might be some growing pains early.
"We have to play a different style," Barnes said. "We like to press, but we may do things differently. We'll put five girls out there that are just as good as anyone we'll see on a nightly basis. It's just a matter of meshing together and becoming great. If we can, we'll become a really good team."
The Wolves open their season next week at the Mound City Tournament. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Barnes.