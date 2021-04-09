(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison girls track team is young but off to a solid start.
Their latest showing came on Tuesday in King City, where the Wolves finished third as a team and won five events.
"I'm happy with how the girls are competing and trying to do their best," Coach Joe Unternahrer said.
Coach Unternahrer has a young team on his hands. The Wolves have 13 girls on their roster, 11 of which are either freshmen or sophomores.
"We are really young," he said. "We don't have any seniors. Those freshman or sophomores have competed in junior high. I think we are starting to figure some things out as we go along."
Another challenge for the Wolves has been figuring out the best way to utilize their 13 runners.
"The big thing is figuring out where people fit," Unternahrer said. "It's been a challenge, but it has been fun trying to figure out where everyone fits together to do what's best for them and the team."
Sophomore Faith Anderson has been a shining star for East Atchison this season. Anderson claimed three titles at King City, doing so in the 300 hurdles (53.39), high jump (1.55 meters) and 100 (14.06).
"She's doing really well," Unternahrer said. "She's getting back into the flow of it and trying to get her technique down."
Freshman Tommi Martin had two golds in King City. Her triumphs came in the javelin (30.60) and 800 (2:37.18).
"She's a competitor," Unternahrer said about Martin. "She wants to know what she needs to do to do her best. She goes out there and does it."
Martin's success in the javelin has been a pleasant surprise for the Wolves, given her newness to the event.
"She's still trying to figure out footwork and how to release it, but she's come along really well," Unternahrer said.
Sophia Martin, Keena Merriweather, Addison Noland, Dalaynie Drummond, Kendal Straub, Claire Martin, Alexis Bywater, Brooklyn Wennihan, Jozee Eaton and Angel Wallace have also been key contributors.
The Wolves return to action Friday when they travel to Stanberry.
Unternahrer hopes his team can carry their momentum into Friday.
"I want to see us continue to compete," he said. "We are going to move some people around and see if we can put together some strong relays."
The complete interview with Coach Unternahrer can be viewed below.