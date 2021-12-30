(Tarkio) -- A new-look East Atchison girls basketball team is figuring things out as the calendar turns to 2022.
The Wolves are 5-4 and have won three of their last four.
"We like the way we ended," said Coach Dustin Barnes. "We are two possessions away from being 7-2. We are about where I thought we'd be sitting at this point. We are pretty young and inexperienced, but we are starting to gain some experience. Unfortunately, we are getting hit with some injury bugs right now. Hopefully, we'll get some of those players back towards the end of the season."
East Atchison's wins are over Maryville JV, South Holt (twice), North Andrew and Stewartsville, while two of their four losses were by one possession. They entered this season tasked with replacing four starters from last year's district final qualifier.
Natalie Hedlund is the only returning starter for the Wolves and leads their offense with 18.5 points per game.
"She's stepped up immensely," Barnes said. "She's played beyond what I thought she would and has been somebody we can lean on."
Olivia Morris, Sophia Martin, Haley Garrison, Keena Merriweather and Claire Martin have also contributed to Coach Barnes' team.
"They are stepping in and doing their roles," Barnes said.
There have been bumps, but Barnes feels his team has shown promise.
"I'm high on these girls, and they are good players," he said. "They just lack that experience. Until you get some games under your belt, the game has to slow down a bit. I think that's starting to happen."
Coach Barnes says he took an uncharacteristic approach to the Christmas break, giving his team what he felt was some much-needed rest to lick some wounds.
"We are trying to get healthy. We took nine days off, and just got back to the gym on Monday."
They are also trying to accentuate the positives.
"We play good defense," he said. "We've been able to pressure the ball a lot and are trying to find our offensive rhythm. We've looked great at times, but at times we get stagnant. We are just trying to emphasize our strengths, which we are still figuring out as a coaching staff. It's been a fun challenge."
The Wolves get a couple of telling tests next week when they face Nodaway Valley (6-5) on Monday and North Platte (7-2) on Wednesday.
"We just want to play our game and see improvement," Barnes said. "Nodaway Valley will provide a tough challenge for us. It'll be a good game for us to see where we are."
Check out the full interview with Coach Barnes below.