(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison girls golf team is state tournament bound for the second consecutive year.
The Wolves earned that honor after a district at Monday's Class 1 District Tournament in Maryville.
"The girls are super excited," said Coach Melody Barnett. "The conditions were not the best, but with grit and perseverance, they came through strong."
East Atchison fought through cold and windy conditions to shoot a 438.
"I told them they just had to do the best they could," Barnett said. "Everyone was in the same boat. There were some challenges on the greens, but they did a good job of keeping things down the middle of the fairway."
The state qualification is something Barnett felt was attainable for her team when they started the season.
"Three of them were also on the team last year that won a district championship," she said. "They had it in their mind that they wanted a second district championship. That was our goal from day one. The girls played in tournaments over the summer. I think that prepared them for the season. They just worked hard all fall to make sure that goal was achievable."
Much like they had all year, Alex Barnett and Kelsea Kirwan led the Wolves at districts. Barnett took second with a 99, while Kirwan carded a 102 to finish third.
"They have a lot of determination and knowledge about golf," Barnett said. "They are competitive with each other."
Josie King and Sydnee Bruns also had stout performances with respective finishes of 10th and 12th.
The Wolves now turn their attention to the Class 1 State Tournament, which takes place Monday and Tuesday in Bolivar.
"We'll play a practice round on Sunday," Barnett said. "I was at the course when my older daughter played there, but I don't remember much about it."
When it comes to goals, Barnett admits her team hasn't put much thought into those yet, but she has an idea.
"I think an awesome goal would be to have some of our girls medal at state," she said. "I'm not sure that happened in a long time. That's probably going to be our goal."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Barnett.