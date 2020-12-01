(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison girls basketball team is off to a fast start thanks to their fast style of play.
The Wolves opened the season with a dominant 71-22 victory over Maysville last Tuesday.
"We played fast,' Coach Dustin Barnes said. "Probably the fastest we have played in the last couple of years. We have some girls that really want to run up and down the floor."
The victory was the Wolves' first showing since last year's district championship loss to East Buchanan, which brought an end to the careers of Jaycee Graves, Jesse Graves, Kilea Cooper, who were a part of 87 wins over their four-year careers.
"They're going to be missed, but it's time for the next man up," Barnes said. "I feel like we have lots of potential."
Twin sisters Morgan and Mercedes Parshall figure to lead the way for Coach Barnes this year. Mercedes -- a four-year starter -- will run point guard throughout the season.
"Just to have that holding down the point guard position is huge for us," he said of Mercedes' experience.
Morgan leans heavily on three-point shooting. Classmates Ella Rolf and Brynnan Poppa also join the mix in what should be another talented, senior-heavy East Atchison squad.
"Having those four seniors together should really bring us great leadership," Barnes said.
While the trio of seasoned seniors return, sophomore Natalie Hedlund brings size to the lineup and will look to fill the shoes of Jaycee Graves.
"She does some really great things for us at the front of our press," Barnes said.
Faith Anderson, Tommi Martin and Haley Garrison will also give EA some height off the bench.
"Those three girls are going to bring us some size that we really haven't had the last few years," Barnes said. "I feel like that's going to be a strength for us."
Barnes is well aware that there may be some growing pains with the youth in his lineup.
"The big thing for us will be girls stepping in and getting that in-game experience," Barnes said. "We have potential, but I really only have five girls that have played meaningful minutes in varsity games over the last couple of years. Just meshing together is going to be a challenge early in the season."
The Wolves are coming off back-to-back district finals appearances and are a perennial contender in the 275 Conference. They hope to continue their winning ways this season.
"Our expectations are the same as they always have," Barnes said. "We want to compete in our league. We don't really know where we are going to be as far as district goes, but our goal is going to be to get to that district championship game and be playing some good ball by February and hopefully, give it a shot."
East Atchison will now turn their attention to this week's Mound City Invitational. The complete interview with Coach Barnes can be heard below.