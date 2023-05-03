(Mound City) -- There weren't any surprises at the top of the standings Tuesday night as the favored East Atchison girls and Mound City boys dominated on their way to team titles at the 275 Conference Meet in Mound City.
East Atchison made it look easy on the girls side with 146 points -- 54 more than runner-up Mound City. The Wolves won 10 events.
"I'm proud of the girls," East Atchison head coach Joe Unternahrer said. "I think they worked very hard to get to this point. We're getting healthy at the right time of the year. Hopefully, we can take what we did and move forward."
Senior Faith Anderson won four events as part of the Wolves' dominant day. The Northwest Missouri State commit won titles in the high jump (5-06.00) and 300 hurdles (47.58) and contributed to the winning 4x200 (1:53.36) and 4x400 (4:21.12) squads.
"I'm very tired, but I feel good," Anderson said. "I jumped good. Our 4x2 and 4x4 did great, and the hurdles went smooth. That's all you can ask for."
Junior Tommi Martin won the javelin (40.98 meters), 800 (2:36.87) and contributed to the winning 4x400 (4:21.12). Martin's javelin toss set a new conference record.
"I've been struggling with the javelin," Martin said. "I had a good throw today, though. I was proud of that. The javelin has been hit or miss for some days."
Natalie Hedlund won the long jump (4.76 meters), 200 (27.81) and helped the Wolves win the 4x200. Elizabeth Schlueter won the 100 hurdles (16.80) and anchored the 4x400.
Grace Oswald was on the winning 4x200 and 4x400 teams.
Mound City's runner-up finish in the team standings came behind a record-breaking performance from Ava Barnes in the pole vault. Last year's state runner-up cleared 10-06.00, shattering the previous record 9-03.00.
"It was challenging mentally," Barnes said. "It takes a lot of technique and time. I honestly didn't think about the (record). It's crazy what you can do when you really put everything towards it."
Barnes' title was the only individual crown for Mound City. The Panthers did win the 4x100 (55.69).
Platte Valley finished third in the team standings as Mya Wray pulled the distance double. Wray won the 1600 in 5:31.80 and 3200 in 11:54.79. Wray's 1600 time was a personal record.
"It makes me feel motivated to know I'm still improving," Wray said. "I set a time for each lap and tried to reach that time."
Teammate Kayley Hauber won the 100 (13.29).
Rock Port's Rylee Jenkins reigned supreme in her unique combo of events. Jenkins claimed first in the discus (39.19 meters) and helped the Blue Jays win the 4x800 (10:38.43).
"I usually go straight to the discus after the 4x8," Jenkins said. "But I had a break. That helped because I got fresh legs for the discus."
Nodaway Valley's Ava Graham won the shot put (10.80 meters), and South Holt's Brianna Biondo won the triple jump (9.95 meters).
Check out full interviews with Wray, Jenkins, Barnes, Martin, Anderson and Coach Unternahrer below.
On the boys side, Mound City held its traditional grip on the conference by outscoring Platte Valley 146 to 113.
"I'm proud of our guys," Mound City head coach Chandler Wilson said. "We had a plan we thought would put us in a good position. We performed well across the board. There's not a single place where we underperformed."
The Panthers won six events. August Meadows had a role in three of those as he won the 110 hurdles (16.92), 300 hurdles (45.51) and helped the Panthers win the 4x400 (3:58.10).
"I felt good about this," Meadows said. "I had a lot of motivation. I really wanted to win so we could get that victory lap."
Keaton Zembles won the 400 (53.71) and anchored the winning 4x800. He also nabbed 16 crucial points with runner-up finishes in the 800 and 1600.
"There were a lot of good competitors," Zembles said about his 400 race. "I knew it was a big part of what we were trying to do with the meet. I had a lot of support. I think that helped a lot."
Nicholas Ivey was on the winning 4x400 and 4x800, while Ernest Peters took top honors in the pole vault with a leap of 11-00.00.
Nodaway Valley standout Riley Blay led his team's performance. Blay won the 800 (2:10.88), 1600 (5:10.94) and 3200 (10:00.64).
"My plan in the mile was just to win it," Blay said. "I haven't had any hard days in the past few days. I just needed something to get the legs activated."
The Thunder also won the 4x100 (48.20) and 4x200 (1:42.47). Clay Hanson, John Fuhrman and Clayton Davis were on both relays.
East Atchison was fourth in the team standings. They won five events: three from Jarrett Spinnato and two from Collin Hedlund.
Spinnato's titles came in the 100 (11.42), 200 (24.15) and high jump (6-03.00).
"Today meant a lot," Spinnato said. "This is the time for things to get real. I had to start pushing myself. The confidence is growing."
Hedlund swept the throws with heaves of 38.13 meters and 11.33 meters in the shot put and discus, respectively.
"It was alright," Hedlund said. "I've practiced a lot. I've worked on my technique and practiced consistency."
Platte Valley's Justin Miller won the triple jump (11.84 meters), while Northeast Nodaway's Kyler Scadden was the javelin champion (37.10).
Full results from this meet can be found here. Check out interviews with Blay, Hedlund, Spinnato, Zembles, Meadows and Coach Wilson below.