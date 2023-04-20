(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison girls track team has the pieces to contend for a Class 1 title this year.
The Wolves, who have finished in the top four of the last two state meets, have plenty of depth and experience this year. That has produced success through the first month of the season.
"So far, I've liked what we've done," East Atchison head coach Joe Unternahrer said. "We've dealt with some injuries, but girls have stepped up into roles and complemented the rest of the team nicely. It seems like we're able to score points in a lot of different ways."
Coming into the year, Unternahrer was confident his team could piece together another strong season.
"We have a good group of seniors and juniors that have been doing this for a couple of years," he said. "Everyone had high expectations about what they wanted to do individually and as a team. I think there are still improvements we can make. We'll tweak some things and get better at each meet."
Junior Tommi Martin leads the talented lineup. Martin has cemented herself as one of the state's top javelin throwers and 800 runners. She finished second and fifth in those events last year.
"Tommi is a hard worker," Unternahrer said. "She likes to compete in individual events and in relays."
Faith Anderson was a state runner-up in the high jump last year. Elizabeth Schlueter has been a force in the hurdles, and Natalie Hedlund, Grace Oswald, Jayla Irvine and Dylan Drummond have also contributed to this year's lineup.
"We have a bunch of different girls that can step into different spots and help us out," Unternahrer said. "We have our depth. As we go forward, we'll try to see where our best chances are at advancing at state."
The Wolves return to action Friday at their annual Indian Relays. They also hope to make noise at the 275 Conference Meet on May 2nd and in the postseason.
"We're in good shape right now, but our conditioning can get better," Unternahrer said. "We want to fine-tune our relays and field events."
Check out the full interview with Coach Unternahrer below.