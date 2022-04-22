(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison girls and Worth County boys were winners at a windy Indian Relays in Tarkio on Friday.
On the girls side, the Wolves scored 94 and cruised to the team title with 30 points more than runner-up Worth County.
Tommi Martin paced East Atchison's outing with four gold medals.
The sophomore took top individual honors in the javelin (37.42 meters) and 800 (2:31.21).
"I was a little worried about the wind, but I had some good races," Martin said. 'I PR'd in the javelin, so I was happy about that."
Not only was Martin's javelin toss a personal record, but it also set a new meet record.
"We were throwing into the wind," she said. "It was a struggle, but it will help me in the long run."
Martin also contributed to the champion 4x800 (10:51.70) and 4x400 (5:08.49) teams.
Payton Woodring also took home an individual title for the host Wolves with a win in the high jump (1.47 meters).
Grace Oswald, Sophia Martin and Claire Martin joined Tommi on the 4x200, while Oswald, Jayla Irvine and Elizabeth Schlueter also contributed to the winning 4x400.
Worth County's runner-up finish featured three titles. Brooklyn Richardson won the 100 hurdles (18.03), and Kara-Jean Staton claimed first in the discus (30.92 meters) while the Tigers' 4x100 foursome of Richardson, Hailey Adwell, Abbi Brown and Emma Spencer (56.03) was a champion.
Rock Port tied with Worth County for second and had championship outings from Mikayla Makings (shot put in 10.21 meters) and Aubrey Watkins (3200 in 13:55.13).
"It wasn't the time I was hoping for, but I feel like I pulled through at the end," Watkins said. "The wind made it hard to stay consistent with my lap times."
Nodaway Valley's Paige Hanson (400 in 1:05.52), North Andrew's Jaclyn Riedinger (3200 in 6:12.71), and Stanberry's Katlyn James (shot put in 2.74 meters) were also individual champs.
On the boys side, Worth County held off a late charge from Nodaway Valley to win the team title by three points.
Jace Cousatte spearheaded the Tigers' championship performance with three golds. The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week took first in the 110 hurdles (16.48), 300 hurdles (44.62) and anchored the winning 4x200 that also featured John Galanakis, Levi Cassavaugh and Braxton Hightshoe (1:38.68).
"I thought it was a pretty good day," Cousatte said. "My coach decided to put me in some different events. It felt pretty good. It was a much better day for the hurdles with the wind to our back. I felt pretty fast getting over the hurdles."
Cassavaugh also aided Worth County's efforts with a title in the 100 (11.81).
Nodaway Valley sophomore Riley Blay accounted for 32.50 points as he tried to will his team to a title. The standout claimed first in the 800 (2:07.21), 1600 (4:50.24) and 3200 (10:28.79).
"I just want to go out there and run fast," Blay said. "This season has been very successful. I don't know how it happened. I don't think I've come to my full potential yet."
Stanberry claimed third with 89 points, led by three championships from Tyler Schwebach.
Schwebach was the champion in the 400 (53.16) and contributed to winning the 4x800 (9:21.96) and 4x400 (3:54.26).
"It was a pretty good day," Schwebach said. "Everybody battled the conditions, but it was a good day. The wind makes it important to get out fast. That makes or breaks you in a lot of races. It (his 400) felt good. I hit the headwind with about 50 left and felt strong until the last 10 meters."
Teammates Dawson Fast and James Herr took first in the high jump (1.73 meters) and javelin (46.78 meters).
Colby McQuinn, Decker Heyde and Brayden Hahn joined Schwebach on both relays, and Austin Colvin won the shot put (14.96 meters) and discus (43.87 meters).
Mound City's Tony Osburn was also a champion, taking first in the pole vault by clearing 3.81 meters.
Check out the full results and interviews with Watkins, Martin, Schwebach, Blay and Cousatte below.