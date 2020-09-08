(Tarkio) -- East Atchison picked up the bounce back win they were hoping for this past Friday night. The Wolves (1-1) dealt with a power outage and quickly pulled away for a 62-12 win over North-West Nodaway.
“Really happy with how the boys came out and played,” Coach Aaron Behrens told KMA Sports. “After (the loss to Southwest Livingston), we challenged them with some things we saw on film. We challenged them physically, mentally and probably emotionally.”
Junior quarterback Josh Smith, in his second career start, had 109 total yards in the victory. Smith has stepped into the limelight following four years of Jake McEnaney leading the offense.
“He’s done a really good job of being coachable,” Behrens said. “He would have benefitted from a normal kind of offseason, but he’s a sponge. He is soaking it all up, and whatever we ask him to do, he’s ready and willing to do it.”
Junior running back Kaylin Merriweather had a big game on the ground, rushing for 106 yards on 15 carries and was also the team’s top receiver with 39 yards.
The Wolves will look to keep the momentum rolling when they meet South Holt/Nodaway-Holt on Friday evening. The Spartans were impressive in routing Worth County during the opening week, but they ran into a buzzsaw in Southwest Livingston on Friday night.
While SHNH lost 76-38 in Week 2, Coach Behrens knows they will be more than ready come this Friday.
“They’re a little different this year than the past few years,” he said. “They’ve been anything from spread to a trap-counter team, but they implemented some triple option stuff in the offseason. It looks really good.”
The Spartans are led by senior quarterback Drew Quinlin, who goes 5-foot-11, 205 pounds and plays defensive end on defense.
“(Quinlin) is a load,” Behrens said. “They’re a big, physical team and really run to the football. They pack the line of scrimmage. Normal staples of a Coach (Josh) Petersen team. He’s going to run his offense through Drew, and he does a good job of commanding it.”
Behrens adds that they will have to be ready for anything SHNH tries this week.
“The biggest thing for us is holding on to the football,” he added. “No costly penalties and then know the assignments on offense and defense. Knowing where you’re at with your option responsibility and get to those. If we do that, we’ll be in a dogfight.”
Casey Martin will have reports from this 275 Conference matchup on Friday evening during the Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 until midnight.
